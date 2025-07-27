Nebraska Volleyball Team Takes Crucial Decision After Star Players’ Exit Ahead of 2026 NCAA Season

A new season inches closer, and Nebraska volleyball fans can hardly wait. This will be the first year that the program will have a new boss at the helm, after John Cook stepped down from the position in January. But Dani Busboom Kelly, the new head coach of the Huskers’ program, knows she has to get her house in order to win on the national stage.

“I can’t wait to get to work and bring more championships home,” Kelly said after her $700,000 appointment following Cooks’ exit. But to do that, she will need a squad that can execute her tactics on the court, and the key to achieving that would be to find the right leader who can act as the bridge between the players and the coach’s plans. But, thankfully, it seems like Kelly and the Nebraska volleyball camp have that part covered.

On July 24, Dani talked at length about her journey so far at Lincoln as the head coach, with former Nebraska volleyball coach Terry Pettit. In the YouTube upload by Pettit’s official channel, DBK also revealed that the right captain for the 2025-26 season has been in discussion extensively. The 1995 NCAA Championship-winning coach claimed that the setter is the ideal position for the team captain to play at, given how crucial its functions are, and his successor admitted that she and her team felt the same.

“We had an open vote for captain this spring, and you know, I told them we’re voting for captains tomorrow and we’re going to do it in a group and we’re going to kind of do a live vote and Bergen won by a landslide,” Kelly revealed with a smile on her face, that made it clear how Pettit was bang-on with his assumption that the setter should be the captain. “ I think the team has a lot of respect for Bergen,” Kelly went on, noting that she thought the Nebraska volleyball junior was the right person for the job, considering how Reilly was the only person who got more than four votes from her teammates.

