Nebraska’s Harper Murray Makes Heartfelt NIL Gesture for Grieving Kids Years After Losing Her Father

A lot has been made of Judge Claudia Wilken’s historic $2.6 billion settlement verdict in the House vs. NCAA case. The monumental verdict forever changed the landscape of college sports, with NCAA schools getting a $20.5 million revenue-sharing cap for NIL athletes. The massive boost has already pushed volleyball to the forefront in multiple colleges, including Nebraska. Yet, in a time when colleges scramble to withstand this sudden change, athletes like Harper Murray are setting the standard.

Recently, Nebraska’s Athletic Director Troy Dannen discussed how multiple sports, including football and volleyball, will benefit from the revenue sharing. And within two of Dannen discussing how the girls will get “a big chunk” of the share, Murray has spent her NIL earnings to support a truly noble cause. The outside hitter who lost her father when she was just 6 is stepping up.

“Proud to give back to the people of Nebraska & use NIL earnings to support Mourning Hope & help make a difference to kids grieving the loss of a parent,” the Nebraska Husker shared on X. For Harper Murray, losing her father to cancer was a devastating blow. One that she still feels today. “Growing up without him has been the hardest thing I’ve ever faced,” Murray wrote on Instagram.

It’s only because of the help and support of others that Murray has made it so far. Take John Cook, for example. The man who coached the Huskers for 25 seasons became nothing short of a father figure, who stood by the 20-year-old during some of her darkest days last year. So now that the Huskers star is in a position to give back, she didn’t hesitate. In fact, Murray and his mother had been actively searching for ways to give back to the community.

Mourning Hope’s executive director, Carly Woythaler-Runestad, revealed why Harper Murray chose the organization. “You’ve got a world class athlete that is using her voice and her platform to show others that they too can not only survive a death loss that’s so significant in their life, but that they can thrive,” Woythaler-Runestad told the Lincoln Journal Star.

“That is just such a good representation for how they can move forward in their grief,” added the executive director. Naturally, the 20-year-old college volleyball icon’s gesture didn’t go unnoticed.

The volleyball community was proud of Harper Murray

While Murray was proud to utilize her NIL money to help grieving kids, the volleyball community was proud of her. Fellow Nebraska Husker Rebekah Allick wrote, “This is awesome, Harp! Proud of you,” on Murray’s Instagram post. Allick wasn’t the only one. “Love you, Harp,” wrote Taylor Landfair, while middle blocker Andi Jackson posted a heart emoji.

Harper Murray’s gesture even earned her a comment from the B1G Volleyball social media handle. “You’re amazing,” they wrote on the volleyball star’s post. However, the praise was never Murray’s goal. Instead, she wanted to help the kids who are battling the same sense of loss she felt. “There were birthdays, milestones, volleyball games, graduations, and quiet moments where I wished he could be there,” wrote Murray.

“I was able to overcome it, but after a lot of work with a lot of different therapists and doctors and support from my family,” she told the Lincoln Journal Star. “Now that I’ve grown — not just in age but as a person, I’ve learned how powerful community and compassion can be,” the OH revealed in the caption of her post. By contributing to a Nebraska-based organization, Murray gave back to the community that helped her.

Despite being a Michigan native, Harper Murray sees Nebraska as her home. NU and its volleyball program have changed her life, and this isn’t the first time Murray has given back. In fact, she gives back at every opportunity. Back in April, the 20-year-old gave her extra tickets to fans who couldn’t get one for the sold-out spring match at Ord, Nebraska. So it’s safe to say this won’t be the last time you’ll see the volleyball icon giving back.