Legendary Volleyball Coach Follows John Cook’s Post-Retirement Suit to Make NCAA Return

Retirement isn’t what it used to be, especially in volleyball. Just ask Nebraska’s John Cook. When he stepped away from coaching, he didn’t disappear. Trading his whistle for a mic, Cook stepped into the analyst’s chair and found a new rhythm, becoming a voice for the sport he spent decades shaping. And now, another titan of the game is walking a similar path: Florida legend Mary Wise. But, of course, she’s doing it the Mary Wise way.

After 34 seasons, over 1,000 career wins, and a Hall-of-Fame-worthy legacy, Wise is returning to the game. But not to coach, but to broadcast. ESPN has officially signed her on as a studio analyst for the 2025 college volleyball season, and her debut is already making waves. On August 24, she’ll join the desk during the AVCA First Serve Invitational, covering two marquee matchups: Florida vs. Pittsburgh and Nebraska vs. Stanford. Yes, you read that right, her very first assignment puts her front and center with the program she built from the ground up.

“I’m honored to join ESPN and remain in the college volleyball landscape,” Wise said. “I’ve seen firsthand the growth of the game and how ESPN has played a significant role, so I am excited to be a part of that continued evolution.” Well, Wise will continue her analyst duties throughout the season. And she won’t just be a sideline voice; she’ll help shape the season all the way to the 2025 NCAA Championship in December. Much like John Cook, she’s turning the analyst booth into a second act.

Wise’s move also comes at a powerful time for women’s sports on TV. Viewership for NCAA volleyball has exploded, breaking records in 2023 and setting the stage for even more mainstream momentum in 2025. So no, retirement didn’t pull Mary Wise out of the game. It gave her a new way to stay in it. And in many ways, it all traces back to John Cook.

John Cook’s second act set the standard for retired coaches everywhere

When John Cook called it a career in January 2025, it felt like the end of an era. After 25 seasons, and four national championships with Nebraska volleyball, the legend had finally stepped away from the bench. But retirement? Not quite. Just a few months later, Cook returned, not courtside, but behind a mic. In April, ESPN and Big Ten Network announced him as a volleyball analyst for their expanded spring coverage, and sure enough, he made his commentary debut during Nebraska’s exhibition match against Kansas.

Drawing inspiration from Tony Romo, Cook said he doesn’t just want to call plays; he wants to “bring depth and anticipation” to the viewer. And with his signature volleyball IQ and tactical eye, that’s exactly what he’s doing.

But Cook’s second act doesn’t stop at the analyst booth. In August 2025, Nebraska Public Media will premiere “The Last Ride with John Cook,” a full-length documentary tracing his journey from California to coaching royalty and now to the broadcast world. Meanwhile, Nebraska is making sure his impact is etched in stone: the iconic Bob Devaney Sports Center will officially become John Cook Arena, complete with a statue to honor his legacy. From shaping champions to shaping the conversation around the game, Cook is proving that retirement isn’t a finish line; it’s just another court to master. And now Mary Wise is following the same!