Penn State Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley Hints at Future Moves Amid Creighton Volleyball’s Major Announcement

It’s always emotional to hand over the reins to the program to a star alum. But Katie Schumacher-Cawley proved to be more than capable of the task of leading the charge for the Penn State women’s volleyball team. A member of the program’s first-ever national title-winning team, Katie also became the first female head coach to lead a squad to national glory when the Nittany Lions won the NCAA D1 title in 2024. And she’s determined to keep winning.

With the 2026 commits locked in, all eyes now turn to the 2027 batch of new recruits. Among others, Creighton has already picked up its first 2027 commit in 6-foot-4 OH Allie Hudgins. For Penn State fans, though, they’re still probably not over Katie roping in the national #1 Marin Collins for the 2025 batch. But hold your horses. More news could be inbound soon.

The Penn State women’s volleyball head coach took to X on June 15 to share a cryptic message. Using one red alert emoji, followed by 8 golden stars (a nod to Penn State’s 8 national titles) and the caption “#WeAre“, Schumacher-Cawley may have hinted at great things en route for the Nittany Lions’ extremely successful volleyball program.

Lincoln Arneal, true to being a Huskers fan, one of Penn State’s biggest rivals, also never seems to leave the Lions out of his sight for a moment. Just minutes after Katie’s post, the Huskers Illustrated reporter shared the OG X post with the caption, “Penn State is on commit watch.” Nebraska crashed out of the 2024 NCAAs in an unexpected manner despite being one of the favorites to win the trophy. Naturally, with Penn State seemingly getting the ball rolling with 2027 on its mind, Arneal, like many Husker loyalists, is feeling squeamish in his stomach.

The story is developing