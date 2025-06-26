Penn State Volleyball Champion Makes Bold NCAA Move to Help Women’s Basketball

Back in 2023, writer Matt Burnell shared “college basketball and recruiting reporter” Talia Goodman’s post on Nebraska middle blocker Maggie Mendelson entering the transfer portal. It was a sensible move for the former No. 4 volleyball recruit. With multiple middle blockers already on the roster and making no headway in her other talent, basketball, she decided to move on to Penn State.

“That’s a bummer,” Burnell had said shortly after Mendelson entered the transfer portal. “She will do big things somewhere,” he added in what became a prophetic proclamation. The then-Nebraska sophomore’s 1.03 kills per set average in 22 games didn’t really represent what Mendelson was capable of, as she hoisted the NCAA Championship title with the Nittany Lions. However, the 2024 national champion’s story at Penn State isn’t over yet.

“After only playing volleyball for the last two years, Maggie Mendelson will suit up for Penn State’s women’s basketball team this winter after her volleyball season is complete,” wrote Huskers Volleyball reporter Lincoln Arneal. The university officially welcomed the volleyball and basketball star to the Lady Lions on June 25, labeling her as a “certified double threat.”

This story is developing…