Penn State Volleyball’s Worry Continues as the Defending Champions Face Another Shocker

History was made last December when Katie Schumacher-Cawley led the Penn State volleyball team to the national championship. “I’m so fortunate to be surrounded by so many great people, from this team to the staff,” said the first-ever female head coach to win the NCAA VB title after the triumph. Her feelings were of elation, and fans couldn’t wait to see the Nittany Lions defend their title. But, so far, that dream looks pretty wobbly.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When Penn State volleyball wriggled out a narrow win over Kansas in the AVCA First Serve Showcase last week, the cracks in the defending champions’ form looked worrisome. And now, Schumacher-Cawley’s girls got hit with another blow that will definitely hurt once again.

A post on X by Lincoln Arneal from August 31 shared the news of the Nittany Lions’ latest slip-up. “UPSET: No. 13 Arizona State takes down No. 2 Penn State 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 31-29 after the Sun Devils convert their 5th match point,” the social media update highlights how the Sun Devils rallied back from a missed first set to trample over the reigning national champs 3-1 at the State Farm Women’s College Volleyball Showcase.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Penn State volleyball started off strong, winning the first set, despite trading points with Arizona. However, the hosts faltered in the second set with multiple errors, and the Sun Devils capitalized to seize momentum. Noemie Glover, who came to Arizona State in February this year, posted a double-double and 22 kills to help the No. 13 college volleyball program trounce the current national champs. This was the first meeting between Penn State and Arizona State in the teams’ histories, and the win would definitely make head coach JJ Van Niel gleeful, a feeling the fans would also have for the coach.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

JJ was announced as the ninth head coach of the Sun Devils’ program in 2022, after a shambolic 13-19 finish to the season. The very next year, Arizona State posted a 28-7 overall record, showcasing the coach’s wisdom and proactive nature to usher in a new era. A 30-3 record in the following year only further proved his determination to make the program one of the best in the country. And after today’s triumph over Penn State, the vision looks more attainable than ever.

Justifiably, volleyball connoisseurs were livid by the Sun Devils’ performance at Penn State’s backyard. “JJ Van Niel’s transformation of the Arizona State program isn’t talked about enough. He took this program that was STRUGGLING…. to two NCAAT appearances, one Sweet 16… and now a win over the defending champs…. with no “be patient year(s)” or anything,” wrote Avid on X, highlighting how the coach’s entrepreneurship has transformed the program.

AD

But as the the Sun Devils triumphed, Penn State’s rocky start to the season should call all arms to deck ASAP.

Penn State volleyball needs to find its footing ASAP

The 2024 season was monumental, not only for the Nittany Lions but also for their head coach. Not only did Schumacher-Cawley become the first-ever volleyball head coach to win the NCAA title, but she did so while fighting stage 2 breast cancer. “I’m going to be healthy, and I will get through this,” she promised after her diagnosis, and she followed up her words in style by attending each of Penn State volleyball’s practice sessions and matches despite undergoing chemotherapy treatment. As a tribute to her relentless mentality, Schumacher-Cawley was bestowed with the prestigious Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the 2025 ESPY Awards.

With such a stalwart name in the country’s volleyball circuit leading the Penn State program, fans had hoped to see the Nittany Lions holding on to the national silverware in 2025.

However, after sweeping Creighton in the first official match of the season at the AVCA First Serve, Schumacher-Cawley’s girls struggled against the Bluejays. And tonight, that flimsy form oozed once again as the defending champs succumbed to Arizona State’s pressure.

via Imago Sports: The ESPYS Red Carpet Jul 16, 2025 Los Angeles, CA, USA Katie Schumacher-Cawley on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. Los Angeles The Dolby Theatre CA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250716_tdc_al2_624

But it’s not like there aren’t any silver linings altogether. 6’6″ Junior Kennedy Martin was named the first Big Ten Player of the Week of the 2025 season, despite Penn State volleyball’s shakiness on the court.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But can the reigning champs take inspiration from Martin and their head coach to bounce back from the setback? What do you think?