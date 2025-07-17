Penn State’s Katie Schumacher-Cawley Recalls Emotional Cancer Fight Amid ESPYs Milestone

Katie Schumacher-Cawley’s coaching journey is really tied to the Penn State legacy. After an impressive career as an All-American player, she stepped into the role in 2022 when the legendary coach Russ Rose retired. Since taking over as head coach, she’s done a fantastic job keeping the program’s tradition of excellence alive.

The Nittany Lions have made it to the NCAA tournament regularly, and she’s also been great at shaping the next generation of stars in the sport. But behind the scenes, Schumacher-Cawley was dealing with a more personal struggle—one that challenged not just her abilities as a coach, but her desire to keep going. Even with chemotherapy and hospital visits becoming a regular part of her life, she never turned her back on the game or the young women who looked to her for guidance.

At the 2025 ESPYs, Schumacher-Cawley received the Jimmy V Perseverance award and gave a heartfelt tribute during her speech, celebrating not just her achievements as a coach, but also her incredible strength as a survivor. In an emotional moment shared on ESPN’s Instagram, she expressed, “I’m beyond humbled and truly grateful for this moment. This past year has been one I could have never imagined. It’s been filled with challenges, with grit, with tears, but also with perspective, purpose, and unbelievable love. Cancer changed my life, but it didn’t take it. It didn’t take my belief, it didn’t take my spirit, and it didn’t take my team.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The coach spoke with such strength, filling the room with her words. You could really feel the resilience that shaped her journey and the heartfelt gratitude she had for everyone who stood by her side. She paused for a moment to express her gratitude to those nearest to her, her voice shaking a bit as she recognized the deep emotional support they provided.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

“You’ve been my rock, my strength. You gave me mine. You showed up in every moment, even the hard ones, with love, humor, and unwavering support. Thanks to my doctors at UPenn and Mount Nittany Medical, a person does not fight cancer alone. Yeah, give it, let’s go. The medical professionals to help so many of us are such heroes,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN (@espn) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing report…