Texas Longhorns Gain Advantage Over Wisconsin and Nebraska Volleyball in 2026 Season

“I always knew in my heart that it was Nebraska,” Gabby DiVita, still a high schooler, already knows that the Nebraska volleyball program would be the best place to pursue her passion. Not surprising, considering the Huskers are known for their grit and above-average consistency on the court. With that knowledge, DiVita waits eagerly to make her debut as a Big Red in 2026. But her future home already seems to be falling behind its foes.

Despite Nebraska being considered one of the top volleyball destinations in the country in the collegiate circuit, the Huskers haven’t won the national title since 2017. On the other hand, programs of Texas and Stanford have moved forward to post two-peats while John Cook’s team struggled. And now, as some fans look beyond the upcoming 2025 season, it seems like they have only heartbreak waiting for them.

The Huskers Illustrated‘s Lincoln Arneal took to X on August 4 to share the latest 2026 team rankings. “After updating the individual rankings last week, PrepVolleyball refreshed its 2026 team rankings,” Arneal writes, before unveiling where each team stands as per the latest list, and it does look like Nebraska volleyball is on the back foot.

According to the social media update, Nebraska volleyball is positioned in third place, while the Longhorns lead the charts. Surprisingly, though, even Wisconsin made it to the list above the Huskers, which we’re sure not many fans were expecting to see. The latest rankings come in the wake of the updated individual player grading that PrepVolleyball dropped last week.

Middle blocker Keoni Williams, whose commitment to Nebraska volleyball created quite a stir among the fans last year, dropped one position to be ranked 6th as per the PrepVolleyball list, while outside hitter Jayden “JJ” Robinson moved 8 positions to rank 10th overall in the country. However, DiVita, the Legacy Volleyball Club star, dropped a massive 13 positions and is currently ranked 20th in the country.

But it’s not like Nebraska commits aren’t pulling their weight. Thanks to a recent mix-up with the NCAA, USA Volleyball had to come up with a U21 World Championship team that is entirely made up of U19 girls, and Williams and Robinson, both Nebraska commits, will be representing the Stars and Stripes at the competition in Indonesia. But that isn’t helping their domestic status as of now.

On the other hand, all three of the Wisconsin commits are ranked in the top 10 by PrepVolleyball, making the Badgers look like the Huskers on paper at the moment. Furthermore, three Texas stars, Abby Vander Wal, Ramsey Gary, and Ayden Ames, have only recently won gold at the Norceca U21 Pan American Cup, and all three will continue to play for the Longhorns in the 2026 season. Naturally, given Nebraska volleyball’s recent track record compared to its opponents, it’s understandable why the Huskers fell behind both Texas and Wisconsin.

But theories are one thing. Showing up on the court is a whole lot different, and that’s what the Huskers would bank on, especially with the recent changes.

First things first for the new Nebraska volleyball head coach

In January, the Nebraska volleyball program underwent a tectonic change. After 25 years at the helm, the 4x NCAA title-winning John Cook stepped down as the head coach, and the former Huskers student-athlete Dani Busboom Kelly took over the mantle. With fans eager to see how the new management handled things, DBK made it clear that her eyes are set on a good 2025 season first. Just weeks after her appointment, Kelly roped in Kenna Cogill, who was previously committed to play for Oregon in 2025.

To make things even sweeter, Nebraska didn’t lose a single existing player to the trade portal after Coach Cook’s departure. Many of the staff members also decided to stay back to aid Kelly in her new role. And it looks like DBK is also getting the ball rolling to make sure that the team shares a sense of camaraderie like it did during Cook’s time. Just recently, the Huskers’ stars spent a relaxing lake day where they bonded with each other in order to find better coordination on the court when the 2025 season arrives.

So, with three of the country's top recruits waiting to start their NCAA career at Lincoln, how do you think Nebraska volleyball will prepare itself to welcome them next year? As national champions, or as subdued Titans?