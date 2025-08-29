Unfortunate Health Issue Forces College Volleyball Star to Quit 2025 Season

The Minnesota volleyball program finished the 2024 season with a 25-11 overall record. Not exactly the kind of result you’d hope for. Naturally, with the 2025 college volleyball season rolling to a start, the Gophers had hoped for days ahead. But it looks like Keegan Cook’s girls will have to embark on the journey without one of their key stars.

“ I probably spent more time in the training room than I actually did on the volleyball court,” wrote Mckenna Wucherer on Instagram in December, perfectly summing up her 2024 college volleyball season. And yet, despite struggling with an injury she picked up early in the season, Wucherer still managed to play 27 matches for the Gophers last season, missing only 6. Fans had hoped she would be back in her full form in 2025, but that’s looking like a distant dream right now.

An article shared by the official Minnesota website from August 27 gave an update on Wucherer’s chances of returning to the court for the 2025 college volleyball season. There are none. “Minnesota senior outside hitter will be out for the remainder of the 2025 season,” the article arrives straight to the point without wasting any moment beating around the bush. Citing how the lingering back injury has been causing Wucherer trouble for a long time, the article notes, “This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for her health. She has been dealing with a back injury since last season.”

