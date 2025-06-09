US Women’s Volleyball Shuts Down Backlash as Disappointing Losing Streak at VNL Ends

Felix von Knorring, the head of Media at Volleyball World, could hardly contain his elation last week as he revealed the new deal between USA Volleyball and CBSSN and the Big Ten Network. However, despite the deal bringing all the action from the ongoing Volleyball Nations League to national TV, the losing form of the US Women’s Volleyball didn’t make things particularly interesting. Thankfully, all that could be behind us now.

The US Women’s Volleyball team lost all of its first three matches at the 2025 Volleyball Nations League, making things look pretty grim. The team last won gold at the FIVB tournament in 2021. After three consecutive losses to Italy, hosts Brazil, and the Czech Republic, it didn’t feel like Madisen Skinner & Co. had what it takes to reinstate the country at the top of the food chain. But we could be, finally, out of the woods.

The official USA Volleyball social media handle took to X on June 8 to share the women’s team’s latest feat to wrap up the opening week of the Volleyball Nations League. “The U.S. Women’s National Team closed out week one of VNL with a win by sweeping Korea, 25-13, 28-26, 25-17,” the ecstatic emotions of the folks over at the country’s apex volleyball governing body oozed onto social media.

“Amber Igiede led all scorers with 16 points, including a dominant eight blocks, while Madi Skinner scored 15 and Sarah Franklin had 14,” the post further noted how the top three stars of the US Women’s Volleyball team made it possible to keep South Korea at bay at the top-tier volleyball tournament.

