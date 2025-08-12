USA Star Lexi Rodriguez Leaves Best Friend Crying Amid Her Nebraska Return

Dorothy, when trying her best to get back to Kansas from the enchanted land of Oz, attested that home is the best place in the world. For Lexi Rodriguez, though, Dorothy’s testament was just a little off: For the ex-Huskers libero, few places give her the feeling like Nebraska. A certified legend at the Lincoln campus, Rodriguez will now be back in the Cornhusker state for another year, and she didn’t want to miss the opportunity to meet up with her bestie.

After PVF’s LOVB Omaha rebranded itself as LOVB Nebraska, it was announced that Rodriguez will return to the roster after a successful rookie season as a pro. When Lexi embarked on her professional career after an incredible NCAA stint with the Huskers, she was just elated to be playing in the same state that loves volleyball. Claiming that the program changed her life, the libero said in 2024, “no other place I would want to start off than Nebraska,” before her PVF journey began. And it looks like she’s going to continue playing close to her alma mater for yet another season. What better way to celebrate the occasion than making a surprise visit to your closest pal?

On August 11, the former Nebraska captain went on TikTok to share how she reunited with her bestie and former teammate, Maisie Boesiger. “Can’t explain the happiness I felt getting to see my favorite people,” reads the caption of the social media update, and the jubilant undertone can hardly be overlooked. The accompanying video shows the 4x All-American knocking on a door and waiting with bated breath before an unsuspecting Boesiger opens the door and immediately buries her face in her hands at the sight of the former.

The two share a tight embrace, and Maisie can evidently be seen overwhelmed by emotions, almost on the verge of tearing up, from seeing Lexi after four long months. Their interaction was heartwarming, and Boesiger even commented, “cannot explain my happiness!!!!!!!” under Lexi Rodriguez’s TikTok post. The Huskers’ star opposite hitter, Harper Murray, was also emotional seeing her colleagues catching up and dropped an earnest “aww” in the comments.

Now, we can only speculate on what the two got around to talking about after overcoming the initial overwhelming feeling of seeing each other again. Maybe, Boesiger, who is now the starting libero for the Huskers, a position that was previously strictly reserved for Rodriguez, asked the national team member for a few pointers to help Nebraska win the national title this year? Who knows!

Then again, we’re not sure that Rodriguez would have a lot of pointers to share with her ex-teammate. After all, the two-time NCAA Championship finalist didn’t get to play a whole lot of volleyball in her first season with her pro squad, much to her fans’ displeasure. Instead, thanks to being on the same team as Olympic gold medalist Justine Wong-Orantes, Lexi barely got a chance to show off her skills on the court.

But one thing is for sure: the two did have a lot to go through.

Joyful reunion and LOVB to help Lexi Rodriguez get over recent loss?

Just last month, Lexi suffered a major heartbreak as Team USA was ousted from the Volleyball Nations League after a 3-0 loss to the reigning VNL and Olympic champs, Italy. Despite the libero posting a match-high 14 digs, the Italians proved to be too strong, and the match in Łódź, Poland, was a repeat of the first match the USA played in the first week of the international tournament at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Maybe, a heart-to-heart with Boesiger might help Lexi to come out of that mental slump.

But she will surely have other things to look forward to. With Wong-Orantes leaving the LOVB franchise, Lexi Rodriguez will have more chances to prove to the volleyball world that the skills that made her a Huskers legend are capable enough to go toe-to-toe with professional athletes. At LOVB Nebraska, the libero will also reunite with Jordan Larson. A former Nebraska athlete, assistant coach to former HC John Cook, and an Olympic champ herself, being around Larson would definitely help to keep up the spirits for Rodriguez.

Furthermore, earlier this month, both Larson and Rodriguez were named ambassadors for ESPN’s youth sports initiative ‘Take Back Sports’, and we’re sure the latter will also want to share all the details of the honor with Boesiger. So, what do you think the two former teammates talked about before Lexi heads off to her second LOVB season? Tell us your thoughts in a comment!