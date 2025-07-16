USA Volleyball Drops 2025 World Championship Squad Announcement Amid VNL Final Prep

USA Volleyball has made its mark on the Volleyball Nations League stage, despite many rookies, including Lexi Rodrigues, Rachel Fairbanks, Sarah Franklin, and many more. With the right combination of veterans like Avery Skinner and talented VNL rookies, Team USA has clinched the eighth and final spot for the VNL finals. However, things did not end on a winning note.

The 3-2 loss in their last pre-final game against China did put Team USA in a tight spot, as they will now face league leaders Italy in the first round of eliminations. Yet, as the women representing the Stars and Stripes prepare to face the uphill battle against Italy on July 23, the national team has dropped something for fans to discuss in the meantime. And this one’s even bigger than the VNL.

“VolleyballWorld has released the WCH wide rosters for (USA). Chiaka Ogbogu is the only Olympian that has been added to the roster,” Avid Volleyball wrote on X. With the VNL entering its most exciting phase, USA Volleyball announcing their World Championship roster shows the team is planning ahead. And from the look of things, they’re taking VNL performances into account.

This story is developing…