USA Volleyball Makes Shocking Madisen Skinner Decision Despite VNL Game in Texas

The 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) is returning to the States. The UT Arlington College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, will host week three of the VNL from July 9 to 13. “We are excited to return to Arlington for another year,” said head coach Erik Sullivan. “It’s a great venue with great fans, and it’s always special competing in front of a home crowd for VNL,” he added, and this time the roster has five players with roots in Texas, including Madisen Skinner.

Skinner’s sister, Avery Skinner, Logan Eggleston, and middle blockers Asjia O’Neal and Brionne Butler will also join Madisen Skinner in Texas. “I think this roster for week three brings a good mix of talent that will position us well to compete against some tough competition,” Coach Sullivan said about the team. However, for those excited to see the Skinner sisters share the court, there’s a huge catch.

“Madisen Skinner and Taylor Mims are the listed alternates ahead of USA’s match against Thailand tomorrow in Week 3 of the VNL,” Avid Volleyball posted on X. “Marketing your stars and having them eligible to play when your games are on network TV in primetime should be something taken into consideration. They’re in Texas… and Madi can’t play the first game? Meh,” the page added to the thread.

This story is developing…