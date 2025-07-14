USA Volleyball’s Unexpected Decision Sparks Frustration Among Fans Amid Crucial VNL Game

It’s barely been a day since Team USA battled for the last spot in the Volleyball Nations League final. However, their opponent, Canada, proved to be a far bigger challenge than they probably anticipated. Despite being 16th out of the 18 teams, Canada made life very difficult for the women of USA volleyball, as they took the game to its 5-set distance.

In fact, things could’ve gone very differently if it weren’t for the depth of the US roster. Olympic gold medalist Avey Skinner led the team to a 3-2 (26-24, 23-25, 20-25, 25-21, 19-17) win. Meanwhile, Canada kept the VNL berth alive for next season thanks to the two sets they won. Yet, just after winning, coach Mike Sullivan has sparked some serious doubt among fans with this team selection against China.

You see, the USA volleyball team barely got any rest as they now as they’re now busy duking it out against China. The Red Bridge became the sixth tam to secure the a VNL finals spot ahead of the USA, and also sit two positions above America in the finals. A win over China would guarantee that the USA wouldn’t have to face top-placed Italy in elimination, so fans thought the team would keep veterans like Skinner on the roster.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The coaching staff has other ideas. “Avery Skinner and Dana Rettke have been removed from the roster and will be the designated alternates tonight vs. China. Danielle Cuttino and Roni Jones Perry have been activated,” Avid Volleyball posted about the sudden roster alteration ahead of the game with China. Needless to say, the fans immediately protested Skinner sitting on the beach.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

“No! not Averyyyyy,” one fan commented volleyball fan. After all, the Olympian played a crucial role in beating Canada and taking USA Volleyball to the final. Naturally, the shocking move against a much stronger opponent on paper absolutely shocked the fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This story is developing…