When and Where to Watch NCAA Women’s Volleyball 2025 Season? Everything About Nebraska, Penn State, and Others’ Regional Schedules

It’s hard to imagine that it’s almost been a year since the 2024 NCAA Women’s Volleyball season kicked off with the AVCA First Serve Showcase. Last year, Texas opened the season as back-to-back champs looking to score a national title hat trick. However, no one was ready for the rise of Katie Schumacher-Cawley’s Nittany Lions. Now, the ball is in their court as another first serve beckons.

“I think our goal is to always win, and these guys have really high expectations,” Katie Schumacher-Cawley said during the 2025 Big Ten Volleyball Media Days. Similarly, last year’s semifinalists, the Nebraska Huskers, are looking to make a statement under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, with a commanding start to the season. So it’s safe to say that the fans can expect some exciting volleyball from the 2025 season. However, the schedule can be a bit puzzling, since not one but several tournaments will kick off the NCAA season.

The 2025 NCAA Women’s Volleyball season’s first serve

After a full year, college volleyball action will announce its comeback with the appropriate AVCA First Serve. The special tournament among the selected top NCAA universities will host the first few matches of the volleyball season, like in previous years. However, what’s special about the 2025 First Serve event is that the participants have more than doubled from the 2024 edition.

The action starts with none other than fan favorites, the Nebraska Huskers, taking on Pittsburg at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Coach Kelly knocked Pittsburgh out of the 2024 NCAA Championships final four when her Cardinals beat them in the semifinals. This year, she’d like to replicate that win with the Huskers.

Meanwhile, the defending champions will start their campaign the following day against Creighton at the same venue. “Is there pressure? I think it’s fun for these guys. I think they’ve handled themselves very well on and off the court, and that matters,” Schumacher-Cawly explained Penn State’s mentality heading into this season as champions. So here’s when and where you can catch the NCAA Women’s Volleyball season’s first serve:

2025 AVCA First Serve Showcase

Friday, Aug. 22, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE:

Pittsburgh vs. Nebraska | 7 p.m. ET | FOX

Florida vs. Stanford | 9 p.m. ET | FOX

Saturday, Aug. 23 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE:

Kansas vs. Vanderbilt | 3 p.m. ET | FS1

Creighton vs. Penn State | 5 p.m. ET | FS1

Sunday, Aug. 24, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE:

Florida vs. Pittsburgh | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN

Stanford vs. Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

August 25, 2025, at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD:

Kansas vs. Penn State | 6:30 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network

Minnesota vs. Texas A&M | 8:30 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network

Needless to say, the First Serve Showcase will only feature a fraction of the teams in every NCAA Women’s Volleyball conference. So what about the rest? Thankfully, the NCAA has listed every tournament, invitational, and classic featuring different teams from different conferences. Here’s a list of them all:

Opening Spike Classic – Kohl Center in Madison, WI

Friday, Aug. 29

Kansas vs. Wisconsin | 7 p.m. ET

Creighton vs. Texas | 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 31

Wisconsin vs. Texas | 2 p.m. ET

Creighton vs. Kansas | 4:30 p.m. ET

LUV Invitational – Allen Arena in Nashville, TN

Friday, Aug. 29

Nebraska vs. Lipscomb | 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 30

Kentucky vs. Lipscomb | 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 31

Seton Hall vs. Lipscomb | 3 p.m. ET

Cardinal Classic – L&N Federal Credit Union Arena in Louisville, KY

Friday, Aug. 29

Morehead State vs. St. John’s

Saturday, Aug. 30

Auburn vs. Morehead State

Sunday, Aug. 31

St. John’s vs. Auburn | 12 p.m. ET

Louisville vs. Morehead State | 2 p.m. ET

Louisville vs. Auburn | 7 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 1

St. John’s vs. Louisville | 3 p.m. ET

EVEN Hotel Bobcat Invite – Shroyer Gymnasium in Bozeman, MT

Friday, Aug. 29

Oregon vs. South Dakota | 6 p.m. ET

Prairie View A&M vs. Montana State | 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 30

Prairie View A&M vs. Oregon | 4 p.m. ET

South Dakota vs. Montana State | 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 31

South Dakota State vs. Prairie View A&M | 1 p.m. ET

Oregon vs. Montana State | 4 p.m. ET

Rainbow Wahine Volleyball Classic – SimpliFi Arena in Honolulu, HI

Friday, Aug 29

San Diego vs. Utah State | 10:45 p.m. ET

Marquette vs. Hawaii | 1 a.m. ET (next day)

Saturday, Aug. 30

San Diego vs. Marquette | 10:45 p.m. ET

Hawaii vs. Utah State | 1 a.m. ET (next day)

Sunday, Aug. 31

Marquette vs. Utah State | 8:45 p.m. ET

San Diego vs. Hawaii | 11 p.m. ET

Rice Invitational – Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, TX

Friday, Aug. 29

Texas A&M vs. Rice | 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 30

Central Arkansas vs. Texas A&M | TBA

Sunday, Aug. 31

Rice vs. Central Arkansas | 2 p.m. ET

Utah Tournament – Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, UT

Friday, Aug. 29

Dayton vs. Washington State

Washington State vs. Lafayette

Utah vs. Dayton | 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 30

Utah vs. Lafayette | 1 p.m. ET

Washington State vs. Dayton | 3 p.m. ET

Dayton vs. Lafayette | 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 31

Utah vs. Washington State | 2 p.m. ET

Broadway Block Party – Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

Sunday, Aug. 31

Nebraska vs. Kentucky | 12 p.m. ET

Purdue vs. Tennessee | 2:30 p.m. ET

Illinois vs. Vanderbilt | 5 p.m. ET

State Farm Women’s College Volleyball Showcase – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

Sunday, Aug. 31

Pitt vs. TCU | 2 p.m. ET

Penn State vs. Arizona State | 5 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 1

Penn State vs. TCU | 5 p.m. ET

Pitt vs. Arizona State | 7:30 p.m. ET

With that out of the way, now it’s time to discuss when and where you can catch the regular season action from the various conferences. Colleges under The Big Ten, Southeastern Conference (SEC), American Athletic Conference (AAC), and many more will compete for a shot at their respective conference titles, which will earn them a spot at the NCAA Women’s Volleyball National Championships.

Everything we know about the regular season schedule

The season will kick off with the AVCA First Serve Showcase. However, other teams will have to wait a while before seeing any action on the court. Although this unique situation gives a head start to those participating in the first serve, this year things have changed. The NCAA Division I Committee for Legislative Relief eliminated that advantage for the upcoming season.

“Big change for teams a month before the season starts. Previously, only teams playing in the AVCA First Serve Showcase could start on July 31, but now all teams will have a longer runway before their first matches,” said Nebraska Huskers reporter Lincoln Arneal. However, those not part of the First Serve Showcase (Aug 22) or other events (Aug 29) will start their season on September 24, 2025.

However, there’s a catch. While conferences like the Big Ten and SEC have released their entire 2025 NCAA Women’s Volleyball regular season schedule, they’ve not announced the match and broadcast timing. “Television network designations and start times for the complete Big Ten schedule will be announced at a later date,” reads the official Big Ten website. Yet that doesn’t mean we don’t know where to watch the matches.

Just like the First Serve Showcase, fans can catch the regular season action on the Big Ten Network (BTN), FOX, FS1, NBC, and B1G+. Similarly, the SEC also has their own network and partners like ESPN. In fact, the SEC’s broadcast partnership with ESPN will last until 2034.

So you can catch NCAA Women’s Volleyball action on the SEC Network (SECN), SEC Network+ (SECN+), ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ABC, and ESPN+. Other conferences like the AAC will also broadcast their matches through ESPN. Unfortunately, you’ll the timings to remain under wraps till the conferences finalize them. And that’s everything we know so far about when and where to catch the 2025 college volleyball season.