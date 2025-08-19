Who Is Dani Busboom Kelly’s Husband? Know All About the Former Nebraska Football Player

Just hours after unveiling the newly named Greg Sharpe Radio Booth at Memorial Stadium on Jan 29, Nebraska Athletics and Husker volleyball delivered even bigger news: longtime head coach John Cook will be stepping down. In the same breath, the program confirmed that former Husker standout Dani Busboom Kelly has been chosen to take the reins as the next head coach of Nebraska volleyball. After Cook’s retirement, Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen quickly turned his attention to naming John Cook’s successor.

So, the choice was clear. Dani Busboom Kelly. She is the person who has been a beloved former Husker who made her mark in Lincoln as a player and later elevated Louisville into a national power. For Dannen, the decision was straightforward, calling her hiring an obvious and natural fit for Nebraska. Suggesting her name was a ‘no-brainer.’ DBK is not unknown to the volleyball fans, but the fans also want to dive into her life off the court and know more about her husband and personal life.

Meet Lane Kelly, Dani Busboom Kelly’s Husband

Lane Kelly, the husband of Louisville volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, has long been connected to Nebraska athletics in his own right. The two were married in 2010, several years after Lane suited up for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team during the 2004–2005 season.

A native Nebraskan, Kelly balanced his time as a student-athlete while pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. This is the place where he later graduated. His ties to the program and continued support of Dani’s coaching career have kept the Kellys deeply rooted in the Husker tradition even as her coaching journey led her to build Louisville into a national contender.

What is Lane Kelly’s profession ?

He currently works from home as an account manager for a professional audio and visual equipment distributor. In this profession, he manages client relationships, coordinates sales, and provides ongoing support to ensure customers receive the right technical solutions for their needs.

How did Lane Kelly and Dani Busboom Kelly meet?

Lane and Dani first crossed paths in the fall of 2003, when they were both freshman student-athletes at Nebraska. The couple married in 2010, and Dani steadily climbed the coaching ladder. She has been in Tennessee, Louisville, Nebraska, returning to Louisville, and now coming full circle back to Nebraska. But Lane Kelly adapted along the way. He remained flexible with a variety of occupations over the years. Lane took on different roles that allowed him to support Dani’s career while also building his own professional path.

Do Dani Busboom Kelly and Lane Kelly have children?

The couple are proud parents of two young sons. Their first child, Gregory “Boone” Kelly, arrived in April 2022 and quickly became the center of their world. In 2025, their family grew again with the birth of their second son, Jett. Dani shared the happy news on social media, posting a heartfelt message that also celebrated Boone stepping into his new role as a big brother.