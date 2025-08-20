Who Is Katie Schumacher-Cawley’s Husband? Everything You Need to Know About the Former Football Quarterback Player

“Cancer changed my life but it didn’t take it,” said a beaming Katie Schumacher-Cawley after winning the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPY Awards earlier this year. Along with acknowledging the hard-fought battle against the disease, the Penn State volleyball head coach also thanked her family members and the Nittany Lions athletes as well for standing by her side in every way. Now, we assume that while she didn’t take any specific names in her speech, Katie couldn’t forget how her husband, Mike Cawley, held her hands throughout the journey.

Like many other successful couples, Katie and Mike share a deep bond. So, who is Schumacher-Cawley’s life partner who helps the Penn State volleyball coach to keep smiling despite all the odds?

Meet Mike Cawley, Katie Schumacher-Cawley’s Husband

Katie is married to 52-year-old Mike Cawley, a former football quarterback. He played for the James Madison Dukes from 1993 to 1995. Probably, his past athletic experience on the gridiron has been crucial for Mike to know well enough that you need to keep pushing despite all adversity. And we’re sure that using his own past experiences, Mike helped Schumacher-Cawley to fight against her breast cancer with gusto.

What is Mike Cawley’s Profession?

At James Madison, Mike turned heads with his football skills. During his time there, Cawley led the Dukes to the NCAA playoffs twice in three years. In all of those three years, the QB set the JMU season passing records on every occasion. In 1995, he set a single-season passing yards record with 2,459, a number that remains unbroken at the college to this day. Mike was inducted into the JMU Hall of Fame in 2013.

After spending three collegiate seasons with the Dukes, Mike Cawley was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts as the 205th overall pick in the sixth round. The next season, he was traded to the Orlando Predators, before heading over to the Hamilton Tigers-Cats of the CFL the following season. In a long career, Cawley also played in Europe apart from in North America.

When Did Katie Schumache-Cawley and Mike Cawley Get Married?

Katie Schumacher-Cawley and Mike Cawley were married on May 26, 2007, according to the official UIC website, where the volleyball coach spent 14 years as the head coach of the program. In retrospect, we can safely say that it was a moment that pushed Katie down a path of greatness. With her supportive husband by her side, Schumacher-Cawley became the first-ever female volleyball head coach to win the NCAA title when PSU defeated Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center last year.

Do Katie Schumacher-Cawley and Mike Cawley Have Children?

Katie and Mike have three beautiful daughters: Stella, Nora, and Shea. The Penn State head coach regularly shared photos of her children on social media. Stella, the eldest daughter, is in 10th grade, Nora is in high school, and her youngest, Shea, is in middle school.

From their social media updates, it looks like the family is extremely close-knit and spends their days in laughter and warmth. Mike and their three children always show up to support Katie, and were also present when the Nittany Lions’ coach received the special honor at the ESPY Awards this year.