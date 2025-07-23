Women’s Volleyball Surge in USA Makes Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Unveil Massive LOVB Move

Remember when the “Everyone Watches Women’s Sports” t-shirt took over the City of Love at the 2024 Olympic Games? That wasn’t just a marketing tactic. At least in the United States, female-focused sports have gained a lot of traction in recent years. Among them, women’s volleyball is probably enjoying its best days with never-before-seen viewership and fandom. And it’s only set to get bigger.

In the past couple of years, a number of newly-launched professional women’s volleyball leagues have given the sport a kind of audience engagement unlike anything the country has seen previously. In particular, the League One Volleyball (LOVB) has broken all expectations and kept setting new attendance records at every opportunity. Now, after a thunderous inaugural season, the LOVB is looking to barge into the next level with a special collab.

The official Insta handle of the pro women’s volleyball league updated on its latest alliance via a post on July 22. “SKIMS is now the official loungewear, intimates and sleepwear partner of LOVB,” the social media update noted how reality show icon Kim Kardashian will be supplying the LOVB athletes with the clothing essentials in the coming days.

“The partnership will see LOVB and @skims work together to accelerate the future of professional women’s volleyball, as well as empower girls and women both in sports and beyond,” the IG post further elaborated on how this joint venture could benefit women’s volleyball stars even beyond the volleyball court.

