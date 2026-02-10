What Is Tom Daley Doing Alongside Breezy Johnson as Skier Earns First Gold Medal?

Breezy Johnson’s first medal of any kind at the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics is turning a lot of heads. The 30-year-old previously ranked herself in the previous Olympics, but never could land a gold. She now becomes the second woman after Lindsey Vonn, who achieved this feat in 2010 in the downhill event. And even though moments after getting the gold, the medal came out of the ribbon, Johnson still holds it in a very special place.

And while the celebrations continue for her, retired platform diver and former Olympic champion Tom Daley issued a heartfelt message for her. But let me tell you, it wasn’t really just a congratulatory message on his part.

“First of all, congratulations on becoming an Olympic champion. I mean, isn’t it fun?” Daley said in a self-recorded video. “But also, I have been seeing some of your knitted creations, the headbands that you make every time you go into a competition, into a race, and they’re just absolutely amazing.

And I am going to be out in Milan next week, and hopefully we can get together and have a little bit of a knit and knatter, which would be great.”

This raises a very important question: Is Breezy Johnson more than just winning gold and making history?

Does Breezy Johnson do knitting?

To answer all these doubts, yes, the American Alpine Ski racer is an avid knitter. Though this is a hobby for her, Breezy Johnson considers it a very useful tactic for keeping calm and focused. However, a lot of it is also based on some superstition. She knits a brand-new headband or hat before every race. She believes that if she reuses an old one, she won’t perform as well. And that’s why Johnson goes on this spree.

And as usual, Breezy Johnson did the same thing before winning the gold yesterday. For that run, she wore a red, white, and blue headband that she finished knitting just the night before the event. Plus, it’s also a tool she uses to manage her ADHD. Johnson has mentioned that knitting gives her hands something to do and helps manage her ADHD-like tendencies while she listens to audiobooks during downtime.

Why is Tom Daley so interested in this collab?

For the ones who don’t know this, Tom Daley is a world-famous knitter. Although he is a legendary Olympic diver, his knitting and crocheting became a global sensation during the 2020 Tokyo Games. During that time, he was frequently spotted knitting in the stands. He has his own brand, known as the ‘Made With Love By Tom Daley,’ which sells yarn, knitting kits, and patterns.

The sporty spirit has retired, sure. But even going into the dark after the 2024 Paris Games, his presence in the 2026 Winter Olympics is all about knitting crafts. He partnered with Ben Sharma to craft and hand-knit the official scarves and hats worn by Team Great Britain’s flagbearers during the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Then, last year, he decided to come in front of the camera for a new reality competition series on Channel 4 called “Game of Wool.” The goal is to search for Britain’s best knitter and crocheter. He is also an international ambassador for The Woolmark Company, recently launching a specialized 100% Merino wool “Knit Kit” collection.