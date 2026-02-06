Who Are Evan Bates’s Parents? Meet Eric Bates and Nancy Bates

The 2026 Winter Olympics have started in full swing. The primary event for today is the opening ceremony at 8:00 pm CET at the San Siro Stadium in Milan. After that, the schedule for today starts with the Figure Skating event, where Ice Dance will take the center stage.

With ice dancing, the first names that come to mind are Evan Bates and his wife, Madison Chock. These two are heavy favorites for the individual gold, and for genuine reasons.

They have been the reigning world champions thrice now, from 2023 to 2025. The couple has taken first place in this event with their season-best score of 91.06.

Evan started his training when he was just a toddler, four years old. He reached the junior level as a single skater. At just four years of age, Bates, without any hesitation, jumped into a carving for himself to be a champion. But what about the people who shaped this champ?

Who are Evan Bates’ parents? Meet Eric Bates and Nancy Bates

Hailing from Ann Arbor, Michigan, Evan is the son of Eric and Nancy Bates. When one is from Ann Arbor, being a Wolverine at the University of Michigan is an obvious thing. Plus, Evan had to follow his family tradition affiliated with the school. He became the 52nd member of his paternal side of the family to graduate from the school, with a degree in Organizational Studies.

Who is Evan Bates’ father, Eric Bates?

The figure skating star has a doctor father.

Eric has been an interventional cardiologist at Michigan Medicine for over 50 years. But it’s not like he was all about academics during his college. He was also a collegiate athlete, serving as the captain of the cross-country team at Princeton University.

And it was not just these two generations in sports.

Evan’s paternal grandfather, Mario Fortino, played basketball for Michigan State in the 1940s.

Who is Evan Bates’ mother, Nancy Bates?

Nancy Bates is an artist based in Michigan and the first one to push Evan into ice dancing. Though Evan started his figure skating journey when he was 4, it was after five years that Evan actually thought of trying ice dancing.

He was initially averse to the idea.

“Didn’t want to hold hands with a girl,” he recalled. But at the end of the day, he learnt from one of the best.

Does Evan Bates have siblings?

Evan Bates has two elder siblings. A brother named Andrew and a sister named Alexis Bates. His sister, Alexis, was also a figure skater, and she is credited with being the person who inspired Evan. Alexis currently runs marathons.

Evan’s older brother Andrew is a dodgeball player.

What is Evan Bates’ parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Both Eric and Nancy Bates are American nationals. They have their roots in Michigan, where the Bates are a multigenerational American family with a long legacy at the University of Michigan.

How has Evan Bates’ family supported his career?

The entire Bates family travels around the world to attend all of Evan's major competitions, including previous Olympics in Vancouver, Sochi, PyeongChang, and Beijing.

Even after being in the medical field for half a century, Eric has noted that he often receives more attention and recognition for being “Evan’s Dad.”

And Nancy?

To put it simply, she was the catalyst of Evan’s ice-dancing career.

Bates had shared that he “dragged his skates” when she first suggested he try ice dancing, but later acknowledged, “I can only say I’m very grateful for my mom for getting me involved”.

Nancy’s sister, Susan, a lawyer, opened the main doors for Evan. She helped famous Russian coaches Yuri Chesnichenko and Yaroslava Nechaeva obtain green cards, and in return, she just wanted them to teach her nephew the sport.