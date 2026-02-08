Who Is Alex Carpenter? Meet American Ice Hockey Star’s Parents, Net Worth, Partner, Ethnicity & More

On the 2026 U.S. Women’s Ice Hockey team, one name that absolutely stands out is Alex Carpenter. She is already making her mark at the Milan Winter Olympics with a standout performance in the opening preliminary game against Czechia. Carpenter scored the first goal of the Olympics and helped lead her team to a 5–1 victory. The 2026 Games mark her third Olympic appearance.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Because of her veteran presence, she is an alternate captain of the team alongside Hilary Knight. She’s currently a forward for the Seattle Torrent in the PWHL and entered the Olympics as one of the world’s top-ranked forwards, known for her elite hockey IQ and consistent scoring threat on the ice.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Alex Carpenter’s age and height?

Carpenter was born on April 13, 1994. As of February, Carpenter is 31 years old, and she will turn 32 in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding her height, some primary sources, such as USA Hockey and the PWHL, list her height as 5′ 7″. Other sources vary slightly, listing her height between 5′ 5″ and 5′ 7″.

Where is Alex Carpenter from? What is her nationality?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Being an American, Alex Carpenter was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts. However, she grew up in North Reading. She is a citizen of the United States and has represented the U.S. on the national team since her youth career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Alex Carpenter’s parents and family?

Alex Carpenter has the sporting gene, and she gets it from her father mainly. Alex is the daughter of NHL legend Bobby Carpenter, who played 18 seasons in the league. He has played for teams like the Washington Capitals, the New Jersey Devils, and the Boston Bruins.

Imago February 5, 2026, Milan, Lombardy, Italy: ALEX CARPENTER of USA celebrates with her teammates after scoring her side s first goal in the Women s Preliminary Round Group A game between Team United States and Team Czechia at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS Milan Italy – ZUMAc179 20260205_oly_c179_102 Copyright: xMickaelxChavetx

Alex’s mother, Julie, is a former competitive figure skater who helped develop her children’s skating skills from a young age.

ADVERTISEMENT

Athleticism runs in the family. Alex has two brothers. Robert Carpenter is also a hockey player who plays at the collegiate level in Boston.

Then there’s Brendan Carpenter. He is a former collegiate football player who competed for Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Alex Carpenter’s net worth?

Playing for an American professional team always pays well. For the 2025–26 season, Carpenter is a star forward for the Seattle Torrent. As one of the league’s special players, her remuneration ranges at the top end of the PWHL pay scale, likely between $80,000 and $100,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carpenter is one of the highest-scoring hockey players. She was the highest-paid player in her draft class with a $19,500 contract, and she later spent four seasons playing professionally in China.

On top of that, the 2026 PWHL salary cap has risen to $1.34 million per team. That’s why veterans like Carpenter rack up costly contracts.

Further, U.S. athletes receive “Operation Gold” payments: $37,500 for gold, $22,500 for silver, and $15,000 for bronze.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Alex Carpenter’s ethnicity?

Alex Carpenter is white and an American national. However, Carpenter has spent some time playing for Chinese teams like Kunlun Red Star and KRS Vanke Rays.

The Carpenter surname is of Anglo-Saxon origin, commonly found in England since the 13th century.

Who is Alex Carpenter’s wife?

Approximately three years ago, Alex Carpenter married Steph Klein. After celebrating their engagement in 2022, the couple had a private and intimate wedding in Hawaii.

Professionally, Klein is an assistant equipment manager for the Toronto Marlies, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. And guess what? She is the first woman manager to have worked there.