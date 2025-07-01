Who Is the Top Female Competitive Eater? Inside Her Rise to Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Fame

A sport that has been around for centuries, and some real talents have graced the competitive eating game. But every once in a while, the universe gives us a name that changes the landscape entirely. The same thing happened in 2012 when an unassuming Miki Sudo entered her first competitive eating contest. And since then, she has been setting the bar in the women’s division, taking down any food challenge that’s placed before her.

Sudo has become rather famous for the unbeaten streak that’s going on at the Nathan’s Famous 4th of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest. Well, the 4th of July is around the corner, which brings our focus back to the Queen of competitive eating. So, let’s get to know the backstory of Miki Sudo and what makes her stand out from the others.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Miki Sudo?

Born in New York, Sudo had a Japanese father and an American mother. It was her father’s decision to take her back to Japan when she was 5 years old. And that started it all. Miki Sudo was gulping down whatever she was given because it’s rude in Japanese culture to leave anything uneaten. And she has always been competitive, no matter what she’s doing.

AD

That’s why she even participated in sumo wrestling competitions when she was 8 years old. A dental hygienist by profession, she came second in her division in a national competition. Still, she would not know her calling. In 2003, during her freshman year at Fordham University, she did participate in a competitive cereal-eating contest that was held in the dining hall. When she won, she got a DVD player.

But still, it never came to her mind that this would be a legitimate journey for her that would make her world famous. Even her first professional eating challenge was on a dare, as she shared with Maxim in September 2015. It was a 12-pound pho-eating challenge in Las Vegas. Mika Sudo ate all 12 pounds and won $1500. But before that, her professional journey as a competitive eater had started.

via Imago Hot dog eating contest Miki Sudo competes en route to winning the women s division of Nathan s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest by eating a record 51 hot dogs in 10 minutes in New York on July 4, 2024. PUBLICATIONxINxAUTxBELxBIHxBULxCZExDENxESTxFINxFRAxGEOxGERxGRExHUNxISLxIRLxITAxLATxLTUxLUXxLIExMKDxNORxPORxPOLxROUxSVKxSUIxSRBxSLOxESPxTURxUKxUAExONLY A14AA0003097008P

In August 2012, she won her first competition when she finished 7 pounds of ramen noodles in about half an hour. The payout was $250, but a superstar had just gotten started. Since then, she has entered various competitions, ranging from kimchi, ribs, Twinkies, tamales, hard-boiled eggs, and numerous other dishes. And in a male-dominated field, she has truly earned her space. As of June 2025, she is ranked 5th overall in the Eater rankings, as listed by Major League Eating.

But she is the undisputed number 1 in the women’s division. Coincidentally, she is ahead of her partner, Nick Wehry, in 6th place. She has been with him since 2018, and has a kid together, who was born in 2021. In fact, she skipped the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest that year for maternity reasons, and that’s the only year she hasn’t won the tournament since 2014.

So, now that we know about Miki Sudo, the person, let’s take a look at the competitor and how she is so good at it.

A glance at Miki Sudo’s career and her achievements

As with any Champion, the key to her success is pushing through. “Sometimes you get toward the end of a competition, and you want to throw in the towel and say, ‘I’m done with this.’ But you can’t whine. You’ve got to have that drive.” Well, that spirit is what made her the 10-time Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Champ.

That and the moment. “The best I can explain it is that it’s adrenaline,” Miki Sudo said to Mentalfloss.com in 2014. “During a competition, it just completely takes over. I try to pay attention when the emcee calls time or announces where another competitor is in terms of quantity, but other than that, I don’t see or feel anything.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Here are some of her personal records in other competitions –

Food Amount Competition/Place Time Date Ice Cream (Vanilla Ice Cream) Short-form 16.5 Pints Indiana State Fair 6 minutes July 13, 2017 Kimchi 8.5 lbs Chicago Korean Festival 6 Minutes August 11, 2013 Wild Rice Hotdish 14 lb Fortune Bay Resort Casino 8 minutes June 22, 2019 Corn Dogs 21 5.6oz Corn Dogs Clowndog Hot Dog Parlor 8 mins October 1st, 2022 Hot Dogs (women’s division) 51 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs and Buns 10 minutes July 4th, 2024 Fish Balls Steamed 368 Steamed Fish Balls from Buntudthong Thailand Food Kingdom 8 Minutes August 2023 Cheese Slices 348 Slices from Allowrie Thailand Food Kingdom 8 Minutes August 2023 Pork Buns Steamed 39.5 Steamed Pork Buns from Jade Dragon Thailand Food Kingdom 8 minutes August 2023 Donuts Glazed (2 oz) 87 Donuts from Daddy Dough Thailand Food Kingdom 8 Minutes August 2023

But sometimes, she does face challenges and even setbacks in her line. Like, once, a few hours after she had participated in a wings-eating contest, she had a burp and a case of mutant acid reflux. Another time, she had so much ice cream in a short time that her core temperature had fallen to an extreme low, and she had to chug hot coffee to bring the temperature back to stable conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And these are some of the few hiccups she has faced. But Miki Sudo is a trouper. She is competitive. And there’s obviously the science that she knows to apply when she is competing. It’s not all barbaric and messy. There’s a method to this quirky sport. Which allows her to go through an entire burrito in 31.47 seconds—a Guinness World Record.

The 39-year-old looks ready to defend her Nathan’s hot dog crown. Do you think she will remain undefeated in 2025?