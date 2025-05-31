AJ Ferrari Moves On From $1.1 Million UNC Setback as Wrestler Celebrates Individual Success

2021 NCAA champ AJ Ferrari had made a commitment to compete for UNC with his remaining eligibility, signing a massive 2-year $1.1 million deal with the university. However, in a shocking turn of events, the wrestler, who also had dean’s list grades and an impressive ACT score to his name, was denied admission, with several reports suggesting that the decision of the university was apparently triggered by an article on the wrestler.

The article in question was published in April in The Daily Tar Heel and revisited the former Oklahoma State wrestler’s past legal troubles. However, as massive as the blow might have been for Ferrari, who is now reportedly back on the transfer portal, he doesn’t seem to be dwelling on it too much.

In a post on Instagram by RGV Wrestling Club from May 30, AJ’s latest activities at the “weekend’s clinic” have been shared. “What went down?” the social media update teases fans before going on, “High-level technique, next-level intensity, and real talk about what it means to lead with faith in every part of life — not just on the mat.” The accompanying video shows the NCAA celebrity sharing expert tips and suggestions with the aspiring wrestlers: from making them do push-ups to showing the kids how to grapple and takedown their opponents in the right way, Ferrari had a lot to share.

But it wasn’t just about sharpening the young ones’ skills on the mat. “AJ brought more than moves — he brought a message: Stay grounded, stay hungry, and never lose sight of the bigger picture. Wrestling is a platform, but purpose? That’s everything,” RGV’s post shared the bottom line.

It also looked like the opportunity gave AJ Ferrari a chance to turn his eyes away from the fiasco surrounding the future of his collegiate career. Sharing his experiences and parting wisdom, the ex-Cowboys wrestler looked to be in a good mood, as he surely felt joy at how the future of the sport seems to be in good hands.

But, nonetheless, it’s easy to comprehend that the latest debacle with UNC must have taken a toll on Ferrari. After winning the 2021 197-pound NCAA title with Oklahoma State as a true freshman, he was away from college wrestling for two seasons before returning to the fold with Cal State Bakersfield last year. With them, Ferrari secured third place (197-pounds) at the 2025 NCAA tournament. Needless to say, he has a lot of steam in his engines, but with UNC backing down on its previously announced deal with AJ, the waters have once again turned murky.

What’s next for AJ Ferrari?

Over the last couple of years, there has been a lot of speculation as to where AJ could set up camp to use the eligibility he had left after being let go by OSU in 2022. In March 2024, Ferrari was spotted training with marine Jordan More, which led to speculations that the NCAA star could make his debut inside the octagon soon.

However, that didn’t happen, and instead, the former OSU wrestler hinted that he could soon be back in a singlet with eyes on snatching the top dog’s title from PSU’s 5x national champ Carter Starocci. With UNC’s associate wrestling head coach, Tony Ramos, going online to joke that the college’s stock prices could be skyrocketing soon, fans were convinced that the Tar Heels would be where AJ could spend the next two years of his collegiate career.

But it looks like that wasn’t to be. But that doesn’t mean he has no options, with reports suggesting that he could have multiple suitors. Per Zach Miller of NorthJersey.com, with Penn State needing to replace heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet, Ferrari could shake hands with Cael Sanderson if he is willing to move up to the weight class. Iowa, where his brother Angelo is already enrolled, could also be a possible landing spot for him. And although Rutgers have brought in a 197-pounder in Remy Cotton and a heavyweight in Hunter Catka, there’s no reason to think they wouldn’t want Ferrari too. Where do you think he’ll land? Let us know in the comments.