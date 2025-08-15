AJ Ferrari’s Brother Takes Wild NCAA Turn After UNC Controversy

AJ, Angelo, Anthony – the Ferraris are quietly building a wrestling legacy. And that involves not only competing on the mat, but also inspiring the next generation of dreamers – AJ and Anthony Ferrari are getting together for a big collab on August 22-23. But that’s a side hustle right now. Because the Texas brothers are still focused on making themselves better, still hungry to go to the mat and compete for the highest honors available, that has led the youngest Ferrari to take the latest step in his career.

As per Saturday Night Lights on X, Anthony Ferrari has decided to commit to Campbell University ahead of the 2025-26 season: “Anthony Ferrari has committed to Campbell after previous stints at Long Island University and Iowa.” And just like that, the Camels have added a quality wrestler to their ranks. He is likely to compete in the 165 lbs weight class, although the 22-year-old has wrestled in 149 lbs bouts in 2024.

The class of 2022 wrestler started his collegiate journey with Oklahoma State, just like his big brother, AJ Ferrari. But after sitting out his entire freshman year, he committed to Iowa for the 2023-24 season. There, he competed unattached, notching an 8-1 record that included successful runs at the Luther Open and the Soldier Salute.

But still, he was not in the varsity lineup until his transfer to Long Island University. The Campbell University announcement does come as a surprise, as the Texan quite recently had made his way to Morgan State to pursue his academic and athletic careers. It was quite a high-profile move that saw him link up with coach Kenny Monday, the first Black gold medalist in Olympic wrestling.

Well, now he comes under the wing of TJ Dudley who took over after Scotti Sentes stepped down from the role in June. After a successful 4-year tenure where Sentes led the team to 4 straight conference finals, Dudley will have big boots to fill. The Camels have been trying to gain consistency in the Southern Conference, and in 2026, the agenda is to challenge the big names like Nebraska, Michigan, and North Carolina – the ones AJ Ferrari will be very familiar with. The Camels will hope Anthony Ferrari can boost their roster as they try to improve on their 2024 standings (54th in the country).

It is an opportunity for both Campbell and Anthony Campbell as underdogs to shine. Meanwhile, his big brother is trying to get his NCAA title march on track putting the UNC fiasco behind him.

AJ Ferrari’s challenging transition at Nebraska after the UNC setback

It’s been a bumpy ride for the 2025 Pac-12 Champion. With fate playing a part in it, a horrible accident derailed what was a dominant start to his collegiate journey in 2021. He won the NCAA title as a freshman with the Cowboys, competing in the 197 lbs. But then came the car accident in January 2022. In July 2022, AJ Ferrari was let go by the Cowboys, and he skipped 2 years of collegiate wrestling to recover and then focus on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In 2024, he made his return with Cal State Bakersfield. And he immediately showed why he is so coveted. AJ Ferrari clinched third place in the 197 lbs category in the NCAA Championships. But the 2025 NCAA All-American wants more. And his exploits got him a big $1.1 million transfer to the University of North Carolina (UNC). But his assault case in the past came up once more, as UNC denied admission to the star.

But even if that didn’t pan out, things have worked out even better for Mr. Fast Twitch, one would say. Soon, Nebraska, runners-up in the 2025 NCAA Championships, came calling. But here’s the kicker. We may not see Ferrari in the 197 lbs weight class. Rather, rumors suggest that he will compete in the heavyweight class of 285 lbs. Just recently, the 2021 Big 12 Champion shared he has been stacking up on calories. “Literally right after I get off this call, I’m gonna go get a bite to eat,” AJ Ferrari said while on Saturday Night Lights. “We get as many steaks as we want right now. I’m eating about five to ten steaks a day,”

This will be uncharted territory for the two-time All-American. But he will have enough time to still add yet another NCAA title to his name. We will have to see how things unfold.