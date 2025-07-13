America Facing Russia Gives David Taylor Another Chance to Cement USA Dominance

About 2 months remain before Zagreb becomes the battleground for the 2025 World Wrestling Championships. Team USA has its roster ready, and now it’s about preparations and testing themselves against the field. And what better way to see where you stand than going head-to-head against Team Russia? Even David Taylor knows the most intense of match-ups involved a Russian Olympic Champion. And now, it’s time for his Cowboys students to continue the legacy.

It was confirmed just days ago, as the high-profile event had been a thing of the past and hadn’t been held for 29 years. But wrestling enthusiast Justin Basch shared the big update on July 13 on his X handle. “🚨 USA🇺🇸 VS RUSSIA🇷🇺DUAL ON JULY 21ST. In Budapest, following the Ranking Series, we’re going to get a USA vs Russia dual as part of the PWL 9.” He shared the 9 match-ups as well as the timings and the streaming info.

The event will be on July 21 at 1 pm EST, where some of the best names in the US Wrestling circle go up against their Russian counterparts in their respective weight classes. And there is a David Taylor connection in the US Camp. Oklahoma Champ DJ Hamiti will be going up against Mokhmad Nasirkhaev in the 79 Kg weight class. Having been the NCAA Champion in 2025, Hamiti is a notable name in the Gallagher-Iba Arena. But can he take his success to the international stage?

Taylor will certainly hope so. The Olympic Gold Medalist has had a stellar wrestling career, being a 4-time US Champion and 3-time World Champion. He is considered the best in his time, taking down almost all the big names that have come up against him. But against one Russian, the American came up a bit short. But then again, Abdulrashid Sadulaev is himself a 5-time World Champion and 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist in 2 weight classes.

Taylor and Sadulaev only had 1 match ever. But it was a dream match for the wrestling fans. “We’ve been considered two of the best in the world for a while,” the 34-year-old Penn State alum had said to Olympics.com in October 2024. Abdulrashid Sadulaev won the bout 7-0, which was the first round clash at the 2024 World Wrestling Championships in Tirana. Sadulaev would go on to win the Gold medal in the 92 Kg weight class. But Taylor claimed the bronze medal in what would be his last tournament as a wrestler.

To rediscover his love for the sport, David Taylor decided to give coaching a try. And it turned out to be the exact thing he needed. Not only is the iconic wrestler back and loving it, but he is also leading the Cowboys through a resurgence. Being the NCAA Champion and US Champion, now it’s time for Taylor’s boys to shine on the international stage.

Big few days for David Taylor and the Cowboys

For DJ Hamiti, the USA-Russia Dual is a massive platform to get some international experience, that too against wrestlers who come from a nation of freestyle wrestling tradition. Although not being part of the World Team means the Cowboys Senior is not in the 2025 Ranking Series that takes place on July 17 in Budapest. But the Cowboys have Zahid Valencia in the 86 Kg category.

via Imago Credits: Instagram @cowboywrestling

The 2023 Bronze Medalist at the Belgrade World Wrestling Championships won the 2025 US Open Championships in Las Vegas. Then he took the best of 3 bouts at Final X, both times beating 2-time Olympic Bronze Medalist Kyle Dake. Even 18-year-old Jax Forrest could have been in the 61 Kg event, but he is slated to go up against Vito Arujao in the July 14 Final X Wrestle-Off in Fargo.

Forrest winning could mean him joining Valencia and Wyatt Hendrickson on the World Teams. Hendrickson has been the Cowboys juggernaut who has had a stupendous 2025 year. It all started with getting the massive win against Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson in the NCAA Championships. Then, he won at the US Open Championships. And he booked his ticket to Zagreb by winning the first 2 matches of the best of 3 at Final X.

David Taylor has transformed the Cowboys Wrestling into medal contenders, and that too in less than a year. What a masterstroke to become a coach, and how privileged the Cowboys are!