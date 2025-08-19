America Repeats World’s Success as U20 Team Wins Title by a Large Margin

Not everything is reserved for the big dogs; in some sports the junior-level leagues are just as interesting, if not more physically strenuous than later-stage leagues, and things have just gotten really exciting in the U20 World Wrestling Championships in Samokov, Bulgaria, especially for Team USA.

The Team USA Men’s Wrestling group has been dominating the U20 World Wrestling Championships and has just assured itself a minimum of 8 medals. The young team is made up of NCAA stars who are now proving themselves on international mats and wrestlers such as Marcus Blaze and Max McEnelly have really made a name for themselves by already securing their spots in the finals. And things don’t seem to be very different from 2024 where Team USA bagged a total of 16 medals, with 3 golds and 7 silvers. And things don’t stop here for Team USA; there are still wrestlers looking to claim titles!

As per the official X handle of FloWrestling, through which the tournament is being screened, Team USA has won the tournament ‘mathematically,’ meaning the team once again has the most number of titles, not taking into consideration how many gold vs. how many silver. Additionally, there seem to be 5 more wrestlers competing in medal matches, so things can only go up from here.

Marcus Blaze and Max McEnelly’s contribution to Team USA’s 2025 U20 title wins

Marcus Blaze and Max McEnelly are two wrestlers from team USA who now have guaranteed positions in the U20 2025 finals. Blaze, at 61kg’s defeated Magomedkhan Magomedkhanov, while McEnelly managed a win over Iran’s Abolfazi Rahmani at 86 kg.

Blaze started to make impressions back in 2023 when he won the 2023 Under 17 World Championships. Originally from Perrysburg, Ohio, Blaze seems to now be committed to Penn State, where things will certainly be a whole lot more wrestling-focused, especially for someone with an already promising career. Earlier in the year he managed a hugely successful takedownof Nebraska’s Brock Hardy, something that has for sure helped his confidence and perhaps his chances on Team USA.

McEnelly, originally from Minnesota, has a fair deal of successes backing him as well, including a bronze medal at the 2022 U17 World Championships. He is also highly touted by Minnesota’s Gable Stevenson, who has gone on record to say about McEnelly, “Max, I mean, just how impressive is he? Man, he’s getting it done; he’s got a long way to go, but I think if he keeps putting pieces together, he’s going to be what Minnesota needs after me. Someone’s got to step up and be that face, and I think he’s got it in him.” Well, if there was ever a time for McEnelly to step up and show that face, it seems like now.

The U20 World Wrestling Championships are being streamed on FloWrestling and if Team USA continues to earn medals at this pace, they will be able to really reap the benefits of this year’s tournament!