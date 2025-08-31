Ben Askren Teases Cowboys Star for Next Fox Nation RAF Wrestling Event

August 30, 2025, wasn’t just another Saturday night for wrestling fans. It was history. Inside the buzzing Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, the debut of Real American Freestyle (RAF) hit like a thunderclap. Ten freestyle matches. A packed arena vibrating with energy. And a moment of silence that turned into a roar, honoring the late Hulk Hogan. At the heart of it, Ben Askren, the alleged co-founder alongside Hulk Hogan, Chad Bronstein, coach Israel “Izzy” Martinez, and former WCW executive Eric Bischoff, was everywhere: hyping the event, sharing interviews, posting on social media, and building excitement like only he can. Yet, as the chants faded and the dust settled, one question hung heavy in the air: Who will rise to define this new era of wrestling?

Watching from the sidelines that night was Jax Forrest, a 61-kilogram phenom, future Oklahoma State Cowboy (Class of 2026), and one of the brightest young prospects in the country. Even though he didn’t step on the mat, Forrest’s excitement lit up the moment. In fact, he fired off a simple tweet: “RAF was awesome! So glad we got some pro wrestling to watch.” Moreover, it wasn’t just hype; it was a snapshot of something bigger. Clearly, the next generation isn’t just watching—they’re inspired, hungry, and already envisioning themselves under the RAF spotlight. And, make no mistake, Askren noticed.

RAF 01 wasn’t short on star power either. Fans were treated to some of the most elite names in freestyle wrestling: Nathan Tomasello, Yianni Diakomihalis, Austin Gomez, Evan Wick, and Kyle Dake—a lineup that turned Cleveland into ground zero for wrestling excellence. Originally, Ben Askren himself was supposed to wrestle. But 2025 had rewritten his story in ways nobody could have predicted. What began as a staph infection spiraled into pneumonia, which turned into the fight of his life: a double lung transplant, 45 days in a coma, and a recovery doctors called remarkable. The burning question remains: who has the courage to answer his call?

Hours later, the move came. Ben Askren, never shy with his words, fired a shot straight at Forrest’s mentions on X. “You on the next card?? @RAFWrestlingUSA” That was it. The hook. The spark. Suddenly, the wrestling world had its next storyline: RAF is not just about stars; it’s about building them. And the card had already delivered the goods, creating buzz that needed no hype. The matches weren’t filler; they were worth watching.

From Ben Askren’s callout to the mat… a night where champions were made

The debut of Real American Freestyle was electric from the opening whistle. From the very start, wrestlers across multiple weight classes delivered a night of action that combined spectacle and sport. In particular, the Heavyweight Championship saw Wyatt Hendrickson waste no time stamping his dominance. Running through Mostafa Elders with a 14-1 technical fall in the second period. As a result, his win set the tone for the night and raised the bar for every competitor who followed. Meanwhile, champions like Kyle Dake and Real Woods also delivered, claiming the Cruiserweight and Featherweight titles with sharp, commanding performances.

The middle of the card delivered some of the night’s most gripping drama. In the Light Heavyweight Championship, Bo Nickal edged Jacob Cardenas 6-4, proving once again that even the sport’s biggest names need every ounce of focus to survive at the top level. Meanwhile, Evan Wick battled his way to a 10-8 win over Jason Nolf to capture the Middleweight crown. The women’s division made its case, too, as Alejandra Rivera, stepping in as a late replacement, shocked the house with a 9-7 victory over veteran Holly Holm, while Sarah Hildebrandt dominated Zeltzin Hernandez 11-0, sending an unmistakable message about the depth of women’s wrestling in RAF.

And beyond the titles, the action didn’t let up. Next, Yianni Diakomihalis shut down Bajrang Punia with a 5-1 performance. Nathan Tomasello edged Matt Ramos 4–3 in a gritty battle of wills. Meanwhile, Austin Gomez added more fireworks with an 11-0 technical fall over Lance Palmer, reminding fans that even the non-title bouts pack big drama. Then came the final shocker: the announcement of Tito Ortiz vs. Chael Sonnen for RAF 02, a matchup guaranteed to draw crossover buzz. By the time the lights went down, one thing was clear: RAF 01 wasn’t just a debut; it was a statement.