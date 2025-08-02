Bo Bassett’s Brother Makes Headlines After World’s Victory for USA Glory

Bo Bassett knows the secret to success. In one of his Instagram stories, he once shared, “Greatness isn’t built in a day; it’s built day after day, rep after rep. Monday to Tuesday. Tuesday to Wednesday. Each session, each drill, each hard-fought practice stacks on the last.” Consistency beats everything else. And we know that. This grind made Bassett the #1 prospect in the 2026 Class. He is one of the premier wrestling talents in the nation right now. But you know what? It just may be a Bassett family thing—to be a winner. At least, Keegan Bassett is proving it so.

Bo Bassett would be like, ‘Been there, done that.’ Well, the story has just started for his younger brother, Keegan. But later is off to a good start. British wrestler Infa shared the progress of the U17 World Wrestling Championships of 2025, taking place in Athens. On August 2, the X user shared an update with the following caption: “Keegan Bassett 🇺🇸 wins his first match against u17 Asian Bronze Shivam 🇮🇳 8-5.”

And that’s not all. The 16-year-old has entered the semi-finals too and is fighting for a medal. The win against Shivam Shivam came in the R16. A convincing 8-5 win over the Asian U17 Bronze medalist was followed up by a 15-4 win over Bakdaulet Agabek of Kazakhstan in the 45 Kg weight class. And in the semi-finals, the Pennsylvania native will face Ibragim Veliullov.

Can he emulate his superstar brother? Mind you, the three-time Ironman Champion has gone all the way in the same World Cadets Championship in 2021. In the same 45 Kg weight class, Bo Bassett outclassed each and every opponent that stood in his way. Starting from the qualifying stages, where he took down Malkhazi Khelaia of Georgia 14-8, the former Bishop McCort High Schooler took down Yusif Isparov of Azerbaijan 11-4 in the quarter-finals.

In the semis, Umidjon Iskandarov of Uzbekistan fell 2-13, setting up a grueling contest with Alikhan Ashinov of Russia. A perfect way to end for the US as Bassett fought out a cagy contest to come out on top 6-2. It’s like the story is playing out on repeat, even the way the younger Bassett talks about the grind and greatness. His recent Instagram post had the marquee Bassett phrases: “No shortcuts, no excuses.”

We will have to see how the rest of the campaign goes for Bassett Jr. Meanwhile, his champion brother is keeping everyone on edge with his NCAA future still hanging in the balance.

Suspense builds as wrestling fans await Bo Bassett’s announcement

Even a month ago, the 2024 U20 World bronze medalist had his NCAA future all planned out. He had already committed to the Hawkeyes and was awaiting to walk in the footsteps of his idol Spencer Lee. No way could anybody have predicted what unfolded next. “After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa.” Speculation started flying about why he quit. More importantly, where would the three-time Super-32 Champion commit?

The shortlist has been narrowed down to 3 programs. First, his native Penn State, which would be a seismic development. They are the defending NCAA champs with 4 back-to-back titles. Adding Bassett would be like destroying the competition even before it starts. And they have been getting other assistance, too. The other option can also be David Taylor’s Cowboys, who have impressed the 19-year-old with how they run their RTC.

Nebraska is a long shot, although with no concrete news, any guess would be speculation. From how things went sour with the Hawkeyes, we know the Bassett family will be looking for some perks. It will all come down to who offers the sweetest deal. As for Bo Bassett, he is out there elevating the standard for the other Bassett brothers.