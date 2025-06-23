Bo Bassett Sends Heartfelt Message to Wrestling Coach’s Support as Internet Goes Crazy

So, the news is in and the number 1 wrestling prospect of the 2026 season, Bo Bassett, will be pulling out from his commitment to Iowa and is now open to new recruitments, as per a statement shared to his social media pages. Understandably, the wrestling world has been abuzz with this news, especially considering Bassett, being such a coveted prospect, had 40,000 online viewers tune into his initial signing with Iowa, so now, as it all unravels, there are obviously some questions.

In a recent Q&A story series that was posted to the KD Training Center Instagram page run by Khaled Dassani, who coaches both PJ Duke, who won a bronze in the recent Wrestling World Championships in Spain, and Jayden James, who bagged the Double Gold as the Greco and Freestyle Champion at the Under 17 Pan American Championship in Rio De Janeiro, he was asked what his feelings were on Bo Bassett decommitting from Iowa.

Dassani was clear and concise in his response, writing, “Bo and his family are wonderful people and they’re making the decisions they feel are best for Bo/Family. It’s not our place to judge and only they know what’s right for them.” Bo Bassett himself was obviously touched by the supportive statement that he reshared to his own Instagram stories, writing, “Thanks KD!!! Appreciate you.”

It’s kind of Khaled Dassani to go out of his way to make a statement in support of a wrestler that he doesn’t even coach, but how did it all happen?

How did Khaled Dassan get involved in the Bo Bassett decommitment controversy?

Alright, so whether or not you’re a world-class wrestling champion, it’s hard to know where you want to go or who you want to be at just 18 years old and this seems like what Bo Bassett came up against after he committed to Iowa, the problem is, however, he’d already sold some Iowa Merch. In partnership with the well-known wrestling gear brand, Rudi’s, Basset had a whole Iowa line on the market for the past few months, so now, fans are understandably a little disgruntled.

Some of the comments under Bassett’s Instagram statement read, “Drops merch then dips lol what a greedy little boy.” and “Hope you refund all that gear you just sold,” so clearly Bassett has got a lot on his plate. In comes Khaled Dassani, who runs the wrestling club in Westchester/Long Island and has years of experience training young athletes both “on and off the mat,” as per their Instagram description. As a role model for so many young athletes, it was only understandable that Dassani would make a statement in support of Bassett, whom he clearly knows well, despite not training him. Dassani was sure to respond to the points Basset made in his statement wherein he wrote, “After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa.”

Dassani, in turn, said it like it is, “It’s not our place to judge and only they know what’s right for them.” Considering 40,000 online fans tuned into Bassett’s initial signing with Iowa, it’ll be exciting to see how the now disgruntled fans respond to his next choice.