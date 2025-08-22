Bo Bassett Shares Hidden Bond With Ohio State Wrestler Close to NCAA Commitment

The country’s wrestling fans have one question on their minds: Where is Bo Bassett going for his NCAA future? The Bishop McCort Catholic alum finished his high school career with a jaw-dropping 126-0 record, and it’ only natural that the USA’s top programs are vying to get him on board. However, it looks like the rising Turk is halting his collegiate aspirations for national duties at the moment, and reforging old friendships in the process.

This year’s Junior PanAm Games are raging on at Asunción, Paraguay. At the tournament, Bassett, among others, will be representing the Stars and Stripes on the mat. And while the 2021 U17 world champ gears up to showcase his skills in the USA singlet, he’s also getting re-acquainted with familiar faces in the South American country.

In his Instagram story from August 21, Bassett shared how he’s once again reunited with his long-time pal, Rocco Welsh. Posting a photo with the 2025 Zagreb Open bronze medalist, Bo wrote in the closed caption of the IG post, “Teammates Since 3rd Grade!!!! Now on Team USA together!!” Bassett will meet Mexico’s Diego Peraza Aguilar, the 2025 U20 Pan American bronze medalist, in the 65 kg weight bracket, while Ohio State wrestler Welsh is set to take on Juan Cardoza Ibata of Colombia in the 86kg class.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Bassett and Welsh haven’t studied together, they have represented the state of Pennsylvania together on several occasions at various domestic tournaments. Welsh was also a gold medalist at the 2021 Junior PanAm Games and might clash against some true heavyweights should he win his first-round bout against Ibata.

via Imago Image via Instagram/Bo Bassett

Along with Bassett and Welsh, Team USA will also be represented by the 2025 U.S. Senior Open champion Mitchell Mesenbrink (74kg), Charlie Farmer (57kg), Tommy Dineen (97kg), and Lucas Stoddard (125kg) in the men’s freestyle competitions. Team USA will also have representation in the women’s freestyle and men’s Greco-Roman style wrestling.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Bassett comes off a major win at the Junior Nationals, where he won gold at the 144lb category last month in Fargo. However, while the teenager rakes up accolades on national and international stages, his collegiate career seems to be the one thing that continues to keep the fans on their toes, especially thanks to the unexpected stunts he pulled in recent months.

Bo Bassett’s international trophies can’t make up for his undecided NCAA move

Bassett’s extraordinary wrestling skills are undeniable. His record and medal tally further underscore perfectly how he has all the necessary acumen to become a future international sensation in the sport. Naturally, all the country’s best collegiate programs have their eyes on the Windber, Pennsylvania, native. However, when Bassett announced his decision to commit to the Iowa Hawkeyes earlier this year, it seemed like he had finally chosen his path. But, as it turned out, he was far from settling down.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/bo.bassett

In June, Bo took everyone by surprise when he revealed that he had decided to decommit to Iowa. Fans were livid, alleging that it showed an indecisive side of the 17-year-old that isn’t in line with a champion’s determined mentality. With Bassett sharing the recent photo with Welsh, who has already made a name for himself in Ohio stripes for two seasons, fans could once again start speculating if getting to meet his old buddy for the Junior PanAm Games could prompt the former to consider the Buckeyes as his new home.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the other hand, just yesterday, Bassett was seen bonding with Mesenbrink. Mesenbrink is a wrestler at Penn State, arguably the best wrestling program in the country’s collegiate circuit at the moment. With the peerless Cael Sanderson leading the NLWC, Penn State has won four straight NCAA team titles in the last four years.

But will his interactions with his national colleagues help Bo Bassett finally make his decision? We’ll have to wait to know!