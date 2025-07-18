Bo Bassett Shuts Down Doubts in Wrestling Community With Swift National Champion Move

With a thunderous 126-0 varsity record, Bob Bassett is easily the top recruit for the NCAA Division 1 in the nation. And yet, that hasn’t made him off-limits to the fans’ ire. When Bassett announced his shocking decision to de-commit from Iowa last month, wrestling fans were livid by the rising star’s whimsical move, fuming over how it showed an undecisive side of his character that isn’t the reflection of a true champion. However, it seems like the Bishop McCort student is entirely locked in on his own journey.

“Champions don’t do extraordinary things. They do ordinary things better than everyone else,” Bassett has always been confident about his skills on the mat. But that has never made him cut corners on grinding to get even better. And now, as the wrestling continues to breathe down on his neck, the Pennsylvania native has come up with yet another emphatic statement from North Dakota.

Kyler Amrstong took to Instagram to share Bassett’s latest feat with a jubilant post on July 17. “2025 144lb Fargo National Champion Bo Basset,” the social media update noted, as the accompanying Biblical reference makes it apparent as to how highly-revered Bo Bassett is in Armstrong’s eyes. That, honestly, doesn’t feel like an overstatement, either, especially given how easily the high schooler ran away with the title even in the final match of the Junior Nationals in his weight bracket.

The 2024 U20 Pan American Championships gold medalist took down Clinton Shepherd, the former 16U Freestyle Champ, with a fall in 1:23. Bassett looked pretty confident going into the final match on Wednesday night, and cross-faced the No. 19 Shepherd until he got the fall at Fargodome. With that, yet another sensational tournament run came to an end. On his way to the top of the podium, Bassett posted five techs and a pin.

The 2x undefeated PIAA Class 2A individual champion looked comfortable from the very first round of the Fargo Junior Nationals. Bassett started off the tournament, after a default win over his first-round opponent who didn’t show up, with a 12-0 tech fall win over Luke Reid. In the third round, Xavier Chavez got acquainted with Bo’s superior skills as the former fell to a 14-1 tech fall loss. He then pinned Indiana’s Elijah Blewitt in 0:50 to advance to the fifth round.

Three more tech falls in the next three rounds over fellow Pennsylvanian Gabriel Ballard, Ryan Kennedy, and Haakon Peterson, respectively, and Bassett was a finalist at Fargo. With his victory over Clinton in the final round, Bo didn’t just add yet another feather to his cap, but he also helped the Keystone State make it big at the National Juniors.

Including Bo, three more wrestlers from Pennsylvania made it to the top of the podium at the recently concluded tournament in North Dakota. Nathan Schuman (100lb), No. 4 Melvin Miller (165lb), and No. 25 Nicholas Singer (175lb) all struck gold at Fargo, enabling Pennsylvania to run with the team title with 221 points. California and Illinois came in second and third place, respectively.

But for Bo, this win would definitely be special.

Win at Fargo to help Bo Bassett make his college decision?

Bo Bassett has been turning heads with his enigmatic wrestling moves for a long, long time. Back in 2023, his Clario Open triumph once again proved how he could one day represent the nation on the grand stages. What’s more, he even defeated a number of D1 wrestlers to win gold at the tournament in the 133lb weight bracket, making him look all the more like a future champ.

Right after his victory, Bo revealed that even when he’s away from the wrestling mat, he’s never not thinking about the sport and how to improve his skills. Maybe that’s why fans weren’t surprised to see him claiming goldware at the U20 PanAm Championships last year. And with that, Bassett once again fueled the speculations about where he would end up for his upcoming NCAA career.

When the star committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes earlier this year, wrestling connoisseurs couldn’t wait to see how Bassett would flourish under the supervision of legendary coach Tom Brands. Naturally, his decision to call the whole thing off caught everyone off guard, and people were left with a long face.

But it’s not like Bo has no options left for him. Only last year, Olympic gold medalist David Taylor, a former Penn State wrestler and the current head coach of Oklahoma State, noted that the Cowboys could be a great fit for the rising star. So, where do you think Bassett will land to make his mark in the NCAA scene? Tell us in a comment!