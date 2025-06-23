Bo Bassett’s Brother Responds to Reason Behind Iowa Hawkeyes De-Commitment

It was a shock, no doubt – Bo Bassett deciding to walk away from a program that his idol had graced. To emulate Spencer Lee would have been an NCAA highlight for him and a legacy for the Hawkeyes to behold. But that dream was cut short on June 22 when Bassett emphasized divine guidance to help him start a new journey after decommitting from Iowa. “This is about finding the place God wants me to be,” wrote Bassett in his Instagram statement. But his brother, on the other hand, has rather tangible reasons that may have led the 2024 U20 bronze medalist to take the drastic step.

Apparently, Bo Bassett hasn’t been treated the way a #2 National Prospect should be. On June 23, Pat Mineo of The Wrestling Room shared a screenshot on X, which was Bassett’s brother, Keegan Bassett’s reply to the Instagram post in which his brother announced his decommitment from Iowa wrestling. “All we wanted is what every other top program has done for their commits. We didn’t want anything special or fancy but simply just what every other college offered to their guys that were committed.”

This is a twist in the tale, isn’t it? Clearly, the Bassett family is implying there have been some deficiencies from the Hawkeyes, which made them lose a huge Title prospect. In fact, there has been another complaint, too, and it involves Bo Bassett’s mother. We don’t know what exactly has gone down in the last few months, but Bassett sees it as Iowa not being “the right fit” for him as a wrestler, a person, or for his divine journey.

This story is developing…