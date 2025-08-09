Bo Nickal Gets Dirty With Wrestling Star Before RAF Comeback

Bo Nickal loves having his moment. And you know he always has something to say, most often something sensational. Maybe it comes with being a Penn State wrestling royalty. The 29-year-old dominated the NCAA years with authority and his own records themselves. Wrestling has always been his cornerstone, which makes his return to the sport at the Real American Freestyle (RAF) Wrestling a massive news.

For him, it’s a serious affair, a chance to live the sport again that has given him so much. So, you wouldn’t blame him if he were completely boxed in, in his zone, preparing for the battle on August 30. But guess what, it’s backwards. The wrestler-turned-MMA fighter is out here being cheeky, at the expense of a fellow former wrestler.

We won’t sugarcoat it —Bo Nickal did his man dirty. It all started with Johnni DiJulius’s post on X on August 8th, where he complained about parents asking for his high school, state-level credentials. His point being? “Like I wrestled in college, wtf how would HS add to my resume? Like, do you want my Tulsa titles too? How about my record at Wildwood duals…” Too bad, it caught the eye of Bo Nickal. And the Penn State alum retweeted it with a teasing caption: “What was your record at Wildwood duals??”

Oops! What was it, DiJulius? Well, the Ohio State alum did respond to Nickal’s query with a straight answer. “I don’t wanna talk about it”. Does DiJulius even remember it? The Wildwood National Duals, also known as the ACWA National Youth Wrestling Duals, is a prominent youth wrestling event held at the Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood, New Jersey. Keyword – youth event.

Although it is a premier wrestling tournament on the East Coast, it is still a youth-level event involving elementary and middle school wrestlers. So, Johnni DiJulius is kinda justified. He has been a four-time NCAA qualifier, helping Ohio State to a Big Ten and NCAA Championship. DiJulius himself is a 2013 Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational winner at the 133-pound weight class.

But Bo Nickal saw an opening. A glorious chance to be Bo, as snarky he is with his words as he is dangerous on the mat. This was like an opponent wrestler getting too aggressive and Nickal going for a go-behind reversal. With Nickal around, you have to be careful. He is a masterful technician. And we eagerly await his wrestling return.

Champion Bo Nickal has unfinished business.

The three-time NCAA Champion has a special place for wrestling in his heart. It is, after all, the sport he grew up in. The lack of professional avenues in wrestling forced him, and many other wrestlers, to join the UFC bandwagon. That is the only way to have a long, earning professional career if you are a grappler. But two WWE legends tried to change it.

Eric Bischoff and the late Hulk Hogan have tried to give birth to something that would give wrestling a professional outlet. Unfortunately, Hogan’s demise couldn’t have been more untimely, because the RAF needs all the support it can get. Big names have signed up for it. Nickal joined the enterprise in early July.

And he has made his intentions clear recently. This is not just living in the past moments of glory. This is about turning back the clocks. If anything, through the RAF is Bo Nickal’s rebirth, as per @NlwcFan’s tweet. In the interview, the Penn State champion said, “I did not need to come back to wrestling. I chose to … This isn’t about nostalgia for me. This was a choice, and it goes back to my roots and my love for the sport.”

And the man wants more glory. “Individual national champion. Dan Hodge trophy winner. U23 world champion. Big Ten Athlete of the Year. But I didn’t accomplish everything that I wanted to accomplish.” So, he’s coming for blood. The August 30 event in Cleveland features Nickal against Jacob Cardenas. Are you ready for it?