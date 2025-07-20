Bo Nickal Headlines Hulk Hogan’s Latest Investment in American Wrestling

Since 2023, Bo Nickal has been making noise in the UFC, giving his blood, bruises, and boldness to the sport like a true warrior. But now, something unexpected is happening. Bo is stepping outside the UFC, and it’s not just talk. You’re probably wondering how that’s even possible. Isn’t he under an exclusive contract? Well, yes! But his deal covers MMA only, which means Bo can’t fight in promotions like Bellator or PFL, but he can wrestle elsewhere. And that’s exactly what he’s doing, taking advantage of a loophole that lets him return to his wrestling roots without breaking UFC rules. So, what is he up to now?

“Real American Freestyle (RAF)” This is his new goal now! A fresh, hard-hitting wrestling league built for real combat athletes. Founded by Hulk Hogan, with Eric Bischoff, top coach Izzy Martinez, and entrepreneur Chad Bronstein backing it. So, the RAF is here to flip the script on traditional pro wrestling. Unlike scripted wrestling shows, RAF is pure Olympic-style freestyle: real rules, real rivals, real stakes. And guess what?? It’s powered by Real American Beer and deep-pocketed investors who believe wrestling deserves a spotlight. So, for Bo Nickal, it’s not just a side project; it’s a statement, and he’s leading the charge.

Bo’s signing with the RAF was announced earlier in July, and it didn’t take long for Hulk Hogan to give him the spotlight. “Bo Nickal is a tremendous athlete and one of the most accomplished wrestlers on the planet,” Hogan said. Then came the big reveal on X on the 20th of July. “The best wrestlers in the world. One night. One mat,” captioned by Real American Freestyle. And with that, RAF01 became the most anticipated wrestling debut of the year. The event is set for August 30, 2025, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, and trust us, this lineup is loaded. But it was the poster that really made jaws drop: a single image, packed with legends, challengers, and a vibe that screamed history in the making. So what exactly did it show?

The picture includes the warriors who are ready to battle. At 150 lbs, Kennedy Blades takes on Alejandra Rivera. Bo Nickal steps in against Jacob Cardenas at 205 lbs. Real Woods faces Darrion Caldwell at 145 lbs. Yianni Diakomihalis vs. Bajrang Punia at 155 lbs. Sarah Hildebrandt and Zeltzin Hernandez square off at 120 lbs. At 155 lbs, Austin Gomez vs. Lance Palmer is shaping up to be Ohio’s finest showdown. And at 135 lbs, Nathan Tomasello faces Matt Ramos. From the Octagon to the mat, Bo’s rewriting what it means to be a modern combat sports star, and it all begins on one night, on one mat, with everything on the line. But will he be able to beat an NCAA All-American (3×) at 197 lb?

Can Bo Nickal handle wrestling at its rawest?

To win in the RAF won’t be easy! The format is different, the stakes are real, and the pressure is off the charts. RAF throws out the usual rulebook with nine-minute, nonstop, real-style freestyle wrestling bouts, designed to test grit, gas tanks, and guts. So, actually, RAF gives elite wrestlers what they’ve never had before: a legit career path with live crowds, full media exposure, and actual financial rewards like win bonuses and fight purses. Built to bridge the gap between NCAA/USA Wrestling and showbiz circuits, it’s not trying to compete; it’s trying to take over, aiming to be as big or bigger than the UFC or WWE by serving fans who crave raw, unscripted, Olympic-style fire. And with more matchups still to be revealed? This thing’s just heating up. But can Bo Nickal win?

On one side, you’ve got Bo Nickal, 29, the seasoned hammer from Penn State: three NCAA titles, a 120-3 college record, and the 2019 Dan Hodge Trophy sitting on his shelf. He steamrolled into MMA, made headlines through Dana White’s Contender Series, and picked up four straight UFC wins before tasting his first defeat this May against Reinier de Ridder. He’s seen the lights, felt the pressure, and now he’s circling back to where it all began: wrestling, pure and raw.

Then there’s Jacob Cardenas, 23, younger, hungrier, and climbing fast. The guy’s a three-time NCAA All-American, most recently snatching the 2025 Big Ten title after taking out the top seed. He’s been everywhere: U23 World silver in 2022 and 2024, bronze in 2023. He’s got momentum, youth, and nothing to lose. So what happens when a battle-tested MMA star meets a rising freestyle force? That’s the question the RAF is daring to ask, and the answer’s about to shake the mat.