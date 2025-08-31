Bo Nickal Hints at UFC 322 Fight After Short RAF Return to Wrestling Roots

Under the bright lights and the roar of an electrified crowd, Bo Nickal made a statement that went far beyond the scoreboard. At the inaugural Real American Freestyle (RAF) event, he edged out Jacob Cardenas 6-4 in a nail-biting 205-pound battle. But while the wrestling world celebrated Nickal’s triumphant return, it was his words after the match that really stirred the pot, leaving fans wondering what’s next for the UFC’s rising star.

Taking to X, Nickal expressed, “I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to compete at @RAFWrestlingUSA inaugural event. It was absolutely electric from start to finish! This is what the wrestling world has needed for a long time. Now back to work.. Now back to work.” On the surface, it reads like a humble message of thanks, but fans who know Nickal’s journey understand it’s a bigger signal.

“Now back to work” isn’t just about wrestling practice; it’s a nod to the intense grind of the UFC Octagon: training camps, fight nights, and championship ambitions. On X, a platform where fighters tease their next moves and build anticipation, Bo Nickal was dropping a serious hint that his UFC return could be just around the corner.

And a day before it, on 30th August, MMA insiders were buzzing about UFC 322, set for November 15, 2025, at the iconic Madison Square Garden. User on X, Ariel Helwani’s post on X praised the event’s stacked lineup: “MSG is getting an incredible 3 pack of fights at the top of the bill. Tremendous. I’m glad Shevchenko x Zhang is on this card. That deserves to be at The Mecca. Legit 1 v 2 P4P, which is supremely rare.” The night promises two blockbuster champion-versus-champion fights: Islam Makhachev, fresh from vacating his lightweight title, challenges Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight belt, while Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight crown against Zhang Weili, moving up from strawweight. This kind of historic card rarely comes to life, especially under the bright New York lights at “The Mecca of combat sports.”

Not one to miss a beat, Bo Nickal jumped into the conversation himself, joking, “Get me on early prelims.” It sounds humble on its face, but for a fighter of Nickal’s stature, it’s a confident declaration: he wants in, no matter the spot on the card. Madison Square Garden isn’t just any venue; it’s the place where legends are made, and Nickal’s message was clear. Wrestling laid the foundation for his incredible journey, but it’s UFC 322 that calls him back after a big defeat in May.

Bo Nickal’s next fight will define his legacy

Nickal wasn’t just another wrestler who tried his hand at MMA. He was a three-time NCAA champion at Penn State, one of the most decorated wrestlers of his generation, and a fighter who steamrolled through early opposition in both amateur and professional bouts. His UFC debut in 2022 was the natural continuation of a career built on dominance. By late 2024, Bo Nickal himself admitted he was pacing his rise carefully: “I don’t want to skip steps on development … the most important thing is developing.” Every move pointed to someone planning for long-term greatness, not just a quick climb.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But everything changed on May 3, 2025. Nickal faced Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines and endured his first professional loss—a brutal TKO that snapped his unbeaten streak. The aura of invincibility cracked, and critics questioned if he’d been rushed too fast. Yet, voices like former UFC champion Michael Bisping stood by him, and Nickal’s own reaction was both humble and defiant: “Grateful for the highs and lows. I’ll be back.”

That simple sentence flipped a setback into a promise. The stakes couldn’t be higher. Without a strong comeback, doubts will linger, and the buzz surrounding his UFC career might fade away. But with a win, Bo Nickal can prove he’s more than just a wrestler shining in MMA; he can evolve into a top-tier, well-rounded fighter.