Bo Nickal Sends Strong Message Before Late Hulk Hogan’s Wrestling Event

Bo Nickal made a splash in the UFC with a standout debut at UFC 285, where he submitted Jamie Pickett in just 2 minutes and 54 seconds using an arm-triangle choke. His elite wrestling skills and finishing ability really sparkled through in that fight. After making his debut, Nickal quickly caught everyone’s attention in MMA with his impressive professional record, showcasing his unique athleticism and confidence as a rising contender.

So, guess what? Nickal is making a big move by signing with the new Real American Freestyle (RAF) league, which was co-founded by none other than legend Hulk Hogan. He’s getting back into the competitive wrestling scene! Mark your calendars for August 30 in Cleveland! It’s going to be a special event, featuring a card that honors the legendary wrestling icon Hogan.

According to a post on X by @NlwcFan, Nickal made it clear what motivates him, saying, “I absolutely did not need to come back to wrestling. I chose to. Fighting MMA currently, and I’m at the top of my game. So I can continue to climb up that mountain. This isn’t about nostalgia for me. This was a choice, and it goes back to my roots and my love for the sport.”

This wasn’t just any ordinary statement. It’s much bigger than that! Bo Nickal is returning to his roots in wrestling. Even though he’s at the top of his game in MMA, he wants to relive the experience of being a wrestler again.

Also, the Penn State alumni mentioned, “Three-time individual national champion. Dan Hodge trophy winner. U23 world champion. Big Ten Athlete of the Year. But I didn’t accomplish everything that I wanted to accomplish. As far as the trash talk goes, I’ll let my performance speak for itself. There might be a few people out there that maybe don’t believe in me. No matter who I compete against, I’m going to go out there and win and dominate.”

Nickal’s focus is clear—he’s not coming back to the sport for the cheers or the memories, but to take care of what he feels is still left to do. The league’s first event is set to celebrate Hulk Hogan’s wrestling legacy while also acting as a big test for one of today’s most celebrated athletes, making a comeback at the height of their career. What, then, are some more interesting facts about the event in question?

Bo Nickal and other stars are arriving for something huge

Real American Freestyle (RAF) is gearing up for its debut on August 30 at Cleveland’s Wolstein Center. This new professional wrestling league, co-founded by Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, and Chad Bronstein, aims to shine a light on amateur freestyle wrestling stars and bring them into the entertainment spotlight. Bo Nickal is set to be one of the standout athletes, going up against Jacob Cardenas in one of the first matches, sharing the spotlight with names like Yianni Diakomihalis, Darrion Caldwell, and Sarah Hildebrandt.

RAF is all about connecting top-tier competition with widespread media attention, giving athletes a fresh platform to keep their careers going. The media rights deal for the league is definitely making waves: Fox Nation, which is Fox News’s streaming platform and attracts about 1.54 million daily viewers in the U.S., has landed exclusive broadcast rights for the league’s events.

Lauren Petterson, president of Fox Nation, shared her excitement about the partnership, saying, “We’re thrilled to partner with the Real American Freestyle team as they build a visionary brand that redefines the future of wrestling. Fusing elite athleticism with unmatched entertainment, it’s an honor to be part of the new era of the world’s oldest and most iconic sport.”

Bo Nickal is definitely one of the big names to watch! His involvement really brings a lot of attention, mixing his fame in MMA with his top-notch wrestling skills. This deal is a big move for both RAF and Fox Nation as they look to shake up wrestling entertainment and connect college and pro audiences on a larger scale.