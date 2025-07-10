Bo Nickal Sends Warning as David Taylor Beef Turns Ugly in Public

One question during Bo Nickal’s exclusive chat with Ariel Helwani was all it took for the dominoes to start falling. “Bo vs. David Taylor?” asked the MMA journalist. A question that made the 29-year-old chuckle. The question came shortly after the UFC middleweight announced that he would be returning to wrestling at the Real American Freestyle event. Nickal’s answer was even more surprising.

“He doesn’t want that… I doubt it,” said Nickal about David Taylor wanting to wrestle the former NCAA champion. “He does. Yeah, he has two, but I don’t think he’s training hard,” added the UFC star when Helwani pointed out Taylor already beating Nickal. Taylor emphasized that while Taylor is doing an excellent job as OSU’s head coach, he is rusty. However, the response prompted a chain reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

FlowWrestling’s Christian Pyles listened to the segment and made a lengthy explainer about why Bo Nickal would be so dismissive of his former Penn State teammate. Pyles explained how Nickal and Taylor’s beef started brewing six years ago in 2018, and by the end of it, Nickal agreed. “Really accurate analysis from an outside perspective,” the UFC middleweight wrote while re-posting Pyles’ video. But there was a catch.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With the keyword being ‘outside’ perspective, the former U23 world champion spoke about the missing details. “A lot of private details missing that I haven’t spoken about publicly. Should I air it all out? @FloWrestling,” Nickal asked while tagging the official FloWrestling page on X. While neither Pyles, Nickal, or David Taylor has made the next move, things could get worse if the chain reaction continues.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This story is developing…