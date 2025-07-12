Carter Starocci Faces Suspension From USA Wrestling After Illustrious Penn State Run

“I think that’s one of the blessings of going to Penn State University,” Carter Starocci could hardly stop thanking his alma mater enough after becoming the sport’s first-ever 5x NCAA champion in March. With an unblemished 26-0 record in the 2024-25 season, the departing PSU senior was one of the main forces that helped the NLWC win its 12th national title in the last 15 years. Little did the fans know, all that elation would come crashing down just months later.

When Starocci fell to 2-time Olympic medalist Kyle Dake at the World Team Trials in May, many thought that was the hardest blow to the collegiate wrestling icon’s career in a long time. Turns out, it wasn’t. In early June, news came forward that the former Penn State athlete was being investigated for “stealing from other PSU teammates“. But that was only half of it. And now, it looks like even the country’s apex wrestling body is turning its attention toward the ongoing fiasco involving the ex-Nittany Lions’ wrestling star.

A post by Saturday Night Lights on X from July 10 revealed that “Carter Starocci has been placed on USA Wrestling’s Interim Membership Suspension list. This status indicates a disciplinary complaint has been filed and is pending resolution through SafeSport or USA Wrestling.” According to the attached screenshot, USA Wrestling has yet to mark the calendar for Starocci being reinstated as an official member of the national wrestling fraternity. Although details of the disciplinary complaint are yet to come to light, the news comes to light in the wake of several allegations (including theft) that have been made against the wrestler.

This is indeed a major blemish on Carter’s legacy as a thunderous wrestling talent. On July 10, the Erie, Pennsylvania, native was named the 2025 Big Ten Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year, making him only the third NLWC wrestler to win the prestigious award. However, for those who have been keeping an eye out, the development of Starocci’s fate is hardly surprising.

Right after the allegations surfaced, Carter’s former teammate, Beau Bartlett, made a long cryptic post on Happy Valley Insider’s message board. “…there is a certain sense of intimidation that looms throughout the room and outside of it, and so many people, myself included, will more than likely never feel safe coming forward with their full stories,” wrote Bartlett in his post, without taking any names. His wife also didn’t hold back as she lashed out on her own.

“He (Starocci) was being investigated for theft. Aside from that investigation, he violated several of his teammates that are absolutely not appropriate in any way and to my knowledge faced no repressions for that behavior. I do not care how talented an individual is, how beneficial they may be for a team’s optics or results. If they are causing discomfort of ANY DEGREE in the locker room or outside of it, IN MY OPINION, action should be taken,” Syd Bartlett made her stance on the matter clear.

However, while Bartlett and his spouse have come forward with their take on the issue, the community seems yet to reach a clear verdict.

Pat Mineo on the allegations against Carter Starocci

The Wrestling Room’s Pat Mineo seems to hold on to his reservations despite fingers being pointed at Carter Starocci from all over. In a post, Mineo noted that the whole thing looks off, saying that the allegations sound “really odd if true, because he’s the highest paid wrestling athlete. Why would he need to steal?” His frown isn’t unfounded.

Being one of the most successful collegiate athletes of his generation, Starocci reportedly earned a handsome amount from NIL sponsorships and deals alone. In fact, back in August last year, when a post by Pursuit Wrestling Ohio claimed that he would receive a massive $1.3 million for his final year at Penn State, Starocci couldn’t help but add to the speculation. “Don’t speak about my pockets. Yall don’t know the half of it,” he wrote on X. But his financial and wrestling success are not enough for his peers to give Carter a hall pass.

According to The Daily Collegian report that detailed the allegations levied against the wrestler, Bartlett believes that the break-in and theft of his locker in the Lorenzo Wrestling Center last December was an act of retaliation by Starocci. And as more details about USA Wrestling’s decision are yet to come to light, it remains to be seen how the whole situation pans out for the wrestler.