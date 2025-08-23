Carter Starocci Trains With Rival Pat Downey’s UFC Training Partner

Wait, did we just see Carter Starocci stepping into the gym with Pat Downey’s UFC training partner? Yes, you read that right. These two have been rivals for years, trading wins, losses, and a fair share of social media jabs. Starocci, the Penn State powerhouse, even-handedly handed Downey a 12–4 loss at the 2024 Olympic Trials. So why is he suddenly training with someone so closely tied to Downey? What’s going on here?

Well, @ChampRDS recently shared a clip on X showing Starocci grinding hard at the Treigning Lab while Chimaev was motivating him with, “Bro, you wanna drive G-Wagon? Or you wanna drive Volkswagen?” The energy is electric. Watching them push each other side by side was a huge shift from skepticism and rivalry to collaboration. And it wasn’t just Chimaev; coach Sam Calavitta was also there, pushing Starocci through intense drills and making sure he got the most out of every session. But this bond was always like this. For fans who remember their rocky history, seeing them side by side is a big twist.

Remember, back in 2023, Bo Nickal, who was Starocci’s Penn State teammate, dismissed Chimaev’s experience, comparing it to a 25-year-old man wrestling high school kids in Sweden. Nickal called Chimaev’s techniques basic and unimpressive, which sparked backlash after his first MMA loss. Starocci jumped to Nickal’s defense, backing the claim that Nickal would have the edge over Chimaev. As he puts it, “Easy fix. Bo will be champ!” Fast forward, and here we are: Carter Starocci and Chimaev sweating side by side in the same room. What changed?

Why Carter Starocci and Khamzat Chimaev are grinding under the same roof

Carter Starocci and Khamzat Chimaev aren’t just randomly sweating it out in the same gym. The common link is Sam Calavitta’s Training Lab, the same place where he turned T.J. Dillashaw into a world champion. Calavitta’s system is brutal by design; he builds athletes through suffering and makes sure no one leaves without being tested. Chimaev showed up to fix the biggest knock on his game, cardio, before UFC 319. Starocci also walked into that same fire, chasing the grind and looking for a room where killers sharpen killers.

That’s why they’re training together. Calavitta creates a collision course where wrestlers, fighters, and champions from completely different sports push each other past breaking points. When Chimaev begged for “one more round,” Calavitta smiled because he had a room full of competitors wired the same way. So yes, it doesn’t really matter that Chimaev has also trained with Starocci’s rival Pat Downey. The rivalries don’t stop Calavitta’s Lab from being a crucible where iron sharpens iron. And that rivalry with Downey?

It’s been brewing hot. At the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, Downey struck first, but Carter Starocci stormed back to win 12–4. Downey later claimed he would have “tech-falled” Starocci if he’d been fully healthy. Starocci clapped back by posting a clip of Downey’s MMA knockout loss. Things got uglier this year when Downey mocked a Penn State freshman online.

Starocci fired right back, writing, “No that burning feeling is still in your lungs and body when I smashed your face in. You were looking like a pro****ute after that beating down. Lay off the drugs pal.” The shot was personal and public and showed that Starocci will ride or die for his Penn State brothers. So, at Treigning Lab, grudges take a back seat. For Starocci, the mission isn’t about who trained with whom; it’s about finding the toughest room and proving he belongs in it.