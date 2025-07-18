Did Bo Bassett Just Drop a Hint on NCAA College After Hawkeyes Controversy?

Getting your name into a top program is always the dream when you are a top talent. Thanks to Bo Bassett backtracking on his previously made commitment to Iowa, the speculations about where he’ll finally end up are making the rounds again. So how close is the Pennsylvania native to making a decision on his NCAA future for the second time?

On Wednesday night, Bassett added yet another feather to his illustrious cap. At the 2025 U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals, the high schooler struck gold in the 144lb weight class. His individual win also helped the Keystone State to clinch the team title at the prestigious tournament, and Bassett was justifiably on Cloud 9 to see his native state triumph. But that achievement could be something to help Bassett finally make up his mind as well.

On July 17, Bo put up an Instagram story noting his delight at helping Pennsylvania claim 221 points in the Marine Corps Juniors. In his IG update, the young Turk shared an image of all the wrestlers from the state who participated in the top-tier tournament in North Dakota. In the story, it’s also highlighted that along with the junior wrestlers, the U16 stars from the state also posted 267 points to bring the team title to Pennsylvania as well.

However, this also could raise several questions. While it’s normal that Bassett is elated to see his home team win big at the recently concluded competition, wrestling fans across the US also know that it wasn’t a fluke victory, considering the bustling wrestling scene that Pennsylvania already has.

via Instagram/Bo Bassett

Among others, the Penn State Nittany Lions remain a dominant name in the country’s NCAA D1 wrestling circuit. While controversies have cast dark clouds over the program from time to time, the NLWC’s track record is undeniable. In April 2025, Cael Sanderson’s boys clinched their fourth straight national title, which also marked their 12th NCAA title win in 14 seasons. Quite the stat! Naturally, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched for the fans to consider Bassett heading to University Park for the next phase of his scintillating wrestling career.

After all, Penn State was in his final four before he decided to commit to Iowa. What’s more? Last month, Christian Pyles of FloWrestling reported that Penn State was back on Bassett’s shortlist less than 24 hours after he de-committed from Iowa and drew heavy backlash. But then again, it’s not like the rising star is out of options.

A plethora of options for Bo Bassett to skim through

Before expressing his interest in wearing the Hawkeyes’ black and gold stripes in the NCAA, Bassett took multiple trips to various colleges across the nation. Along with Penn State and Iowa, Bo also paid a visit to Stillwater, home of the OSU Cowboys. With the appointment of former Olympic champ and NLWC alum David Taylor as the program’s eighth head coach last year, Oklahoma State is looking to go back to its former glory days. The first step toward reclaiming the throne was taken this year, when the Cowboys finished the NCAA Championship in third place, behind Penn State and Nebraska.

Credits: Instagram / @bo.bassett

Naturally, with Taylor at the helm of the program, Bassett was intrigued by what he could achieve with the Olympian as his mentor. After his visit to Stillwater, Bassett noted his assessment, saying, “Coach Taylor’s vision for the program was exciting and he is definitely not there just to place or be top four…His staff is very hungry, excited and going all in. I also love the direction of where their RTC is going. Most colleges use the RTC to help with their college program. I feel their RTC and college programs are completely different.”

Per Christian Pyles, the only other school on Bassett’s shortlist seems to be Nebraska. But that move could be the least likely of the three, considering according to former Cornhuskers wrestler Ridge Lovett. “I see a few problems with it, because the word on the street through his social media and that stuff was that he was getting seven figures yearly at the University of Iowa,” Lovett said on 93.7 The Ticket’s Takedown Tuesday. “I think it was supposed to be a $4-5 million NIL deal.”

While that may not be much given the track record and social media following Bassett brings to the table, Lovett thinks Nebraska may not be able to compete with PSU or OSU in that regard. “We do fine in the NIL department at the University of Nebraska, but there’s a few schools that it’s just tough to compete with over there with Iowa, Penn State and Oklahoma State,” he added. Where do you think he will end up? Tell us your take on his NCAA career below!