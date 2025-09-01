Eric Bischoff Answers Massive Question For RAF After First Event Success

When the iconic voice of Hulk Hogan came on the arena boombox at the Wolstein Center, it sounded so uncannily unoriginal. We have seen it done that way in WWE, UFC, and you know, everywhere else where combat sports have been an entertaining ride. But none of those was a wrestling event like Real American Freestyle (RAF). If anything, Hogan’s theatrical setup, his trademark showmanship appeal, was exactly what pro wrestling needed all this time. The successful inaugural event of the RAF has intrigued people, and Eric Bischoff himself is taking the liberty to address them.

The RAF01, as the first-ever event is being called, hit the American wrestling fans on August 30. And everyone who watched it had the same opinion – it was an entertaining start. Well, quite entertaining. So much so that a former NCAA Champion enquired if international wrestlers could join the RAF. The point that Adam Tirapelle tried to make on X was this: “RAF was amazing. IF (big if) they can lure international wrestling stars into the fold, it could be wildly successful long-term. Well done to all involved.”

Eric Bischoff’s reply? “We will get there!” wrote the former WCW President while retweeting Tirapelle. And the RAF Chief Media Officer made it clear in his tweet the plans they have. “Last night proved there is a domestic US audience for freestyle. Wrestling is arguably more popular internationally than people realize. We are in discussions now with major international TV distributors for @RAFWrestlingUSA, and we are in the early stages of planning international events. Stay tuned! @foxnation”.

So, there you have it. Like WWE, like UFC, like any pro combat event on the planet, RAF is planning a global spread. Just not yet. Right now, they are focused on catering to the American fans and establishing that pro wrestling can come out of the shadows of college and university circles and thrive as a long-term, sustainable platform for pro wrestlers.

And who said the RAF doesn’t have international wrestlers? Mostafa Aly Elsayed Gabr Elders, the wrestler Wyatt Hendrickson dominated in the heavyweight card, is from Egypt. And he is not the only one. Austin Gomez may be an NCAA product through and through, but he is a proud Mexican, having won the Pan American Championships in 2025. So is Zeltzin Hernandez, who was beaten by Olympic champion Sarah Hildebrandt.

Whatever Adam Tirapelle mentioned is already realized. And once the RAF captures global attention, the international stars will themselves become available for the platform. For now, it’s about brand building and product refinement. Let’s just say RAF01 got it right on point!

Eric Bischoff and team really cooked in Cleveland

The bouts were good, for which you have to congratulate the Chief Operating Officer and UFC coach Israel “Izzy” Martinez, who carefully planned the matchups. But wrestling has always missed the mark on the stories that WWE can sell, and most importantly, the production value. That’s the most important upgrade the RAF has incorporated, keeping in line with the promise Eric Bischoff himself made.

The fans have taken to X to praise the entire RAF arrangement. This came in reply to Bischoff’s tweet: “I watched a little last night. Great presentation. Loved the look. Commentary was great. Having Angle join was excellent. Enjoyed the competition despite not knowing wrestling too well!” That’s a massive win for the RAF.

But even the mainstream fans have been impressed by the product Eric Bischoff and co have put together. One fan said, “Production level is already better than anything we’ve seen in any of the previous league attempts. And as the storytelling / entertainment value is exciting enough to attract new fans who didn’t follow collegiate wrestling. Iran, Russia, Japan, etc have big audiences for this”.

Having Hulk Hogan’s recorded wrestler introduction was a beautiful tribute to the icon’s contributions to the founding of this wrestling revolution. Besides, they also had a touching tribute to the WWE wrestler before the bouts got underway. Fans have been praising Chael Sonnen’s commentary. Slipping in the Tito Ortiz vs Chael Sonnen storyline was a nice touch, as they renewed their decade-old rivalry. That was a smooth move, especially as they are not roster wrestlers. These subtleties breathe life into a competition.

Not just grainy wrestling matches with no connection. The Ortiz-Sonnen angle gets fans invested emotionally. And with high-quality wrestling on offer, it becomes the perfect package. From the inaugural event itself, the RAF has got its priorities right. Let’s see what’s in store for the November 8 event.