Former Russian Wrestler Makes Bold Statement on Team USA After 2025 Duals Confirmed

Once, it felt like something like this couldn’t happen again. Too much tension, too much distance, too much time gone by. But wrestling doesn’t care about politics; it’s always found a way in the form of the 2025 Duals. And now, after years of silence, the United States and Russia are finally stepping onto the mat together again. PWL 9 is officially happening on July 21 in Budapest, Hungary. And that’s bringing back a legendary tradition that started more than 60 years ago. Ten intense freestyle matches. Two giants of the sport. One historic moment. This isn’t just a dual; it’s a reunion. But what really made people stop and listen wasn’t just the matchup; it was what was said by a member of the Russian team.

Magomed Kurbanaliev, former World Champion and now a Russian coach, didn’t hold back. During the press conference of the 2025 Duals, he delivered a message that hit deeper than just sports. “I would like to thank the organizers for such a wonderful holiday for our athletes, for us. I would like to thank the organizers for organizing this holiday for us. We will continue to work… We must keep up with this. I want to tell you that this is a family of fighters. I wish you all the best. Good luck to everyone. May the strongest win.” And the caption that followed? Simple, powerful, and surprising.

“Russian and American wrestlers are one big, united sports family.” Not what you’d expect in a rivalry like this, and maybe that’s the beauty of it. But why Budapest? It’s neutral, yes! But also smart. Many of the U.S. athletes will already be there for the Polyak Imre & Varga Janos Memorial UWW Ranking Series on July 17–18, so it’s a win-win. It saves travel, keeps everyone fresh, and gives this duo the spotlight it deserves. And if this goes well, there’s hope for more of another.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

A return to the 2025 Duals meets in U.S. and Russian cities could be next. This isn’t just a nostalgic throwback. It’s a possible new beginning. And let’s not forget, this is the last big test before the 2025 World Championships in Zagreb (Sept 13–21). Every match, every move, and every result will matter. But the real question is, why now? And why did it take over six decades to happen again?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The real reason the USA vs. Russia took 60 years to return to the 2025 Duals

It’s hard to believe, but this is the first official USA vs. Russia men’s freestyle wrestling 2025 Duals meet in over sixty years. The last time these two wrestling giants went head-to-head in a formal dual format was way back during the Cold War. Back then, U.S.–Soviet dual meets weren’t just events; they were symbolic clashes of ideology. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the unified Soviet sports system has broken apart. Former republics like Russia, Ukraine, and Georgia began competing as independent nations, effectively ending the once-dominant U.S.–Soviet sports rivalry. With the ideological context of the Cold War gone, regular dual meets between national teams lost their significance. While occasional exhibitions, such as the USA–Russia wrestling dual in Times Square in 2011, still took place, these were symbolic events rather than part of an ongoing tradition.

Over time, the dual meet format was largely replaced by global tournaments like the Olympics, World Championships, and UWW Ranking Series events. The political motivations that had once elevated head-to-head national matchups faded, and the sport shifted toward more inclusive, multilateral competition structures. Several major shifts played a role in this long pause. Starting in the 1990s, international wrestling (under United World Wrestling) moved toward a more standardized tournament system, ranking points, world titles, and Olympic cycles. Duels fell out of favor across the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then came the Russian doping scandals between 2015 and 2022, which led to sanctions, stripped flags, and reduced collaboration with countries like the U.S., and just as things started to settle, COVID-19 hit. The pandemic wiped out nearly all international events for two years. Add to that the complex logistics of organizing a USA-Russia event, neutral ground, visas, government approval, athlete safety, and it’s clear why nothing like this has happened in decades.

And now, just ten matches, one wrestler per weight, all going down Monday, July 21, in Budapest, Hungary. It’s as classic as it gets. The card? Stacked. Luke Lilledahl takes on Musa Mekhtikhanov at 57 kg, and it only heats up from there! Seth Gross vs. Muslim Mekhtikhanov (61), CJ Composto vs. Abasgadzhi Magomedov (65), Bryce Andonian vs. Saiyn Kazyryk (70), and Joey Blaze vs. Magoma Dibirgadzhiev (74), and that’s just halfway through. The big guys? Jay Aiello at 97 kg, and Trent Hillger anchoring the night at heavyweight against Zelimkhan Khizriev. It’s the kind of duel that reminds you why wrestling still hits different. No politics, no drama, just skill, pride, and legacy in 2025 Duals.