Health Concerns Stop Former Iowa State Champion From Wrestling, but Fans Give Full Support

The Ranking Series is ending up as a prelude to September’s World Wrestling Championships. Not many surprises at Budapest as 2025 Asian Champion Takara Suda and 2024 World Silver medalist Yoshinosuke Aoyagi showed us why Japan would be medal contenders in Zagreb. Even Team USA bagged 4 golds and 7 bronze medals in the event. But for a former Iowa State wrestler, it was not entirely happy hunting.

Mind you, the Iowa Champ we are talking about is not American. But he is a big name in the NCAA circles. Everyone knows the pedigree of Austin Gomez and his ceiling. The only thing that seems to be going against him is his injury story, which has disrupted his wrestling journey again and again. And it struck at the Budapest Ranking Series, too. In a heartfelt gesture of solidarity, the Mexican has found support from the fans after the recent setback. So, what happened?

The Ranking Series started on July 17 and Austin Gomes had been doing really well. Maybe that’s why the former Iowa State wrestler’s announcement on July 19 was so disheartening for all the fans. The 27-year-old’s update on X read, “Not the result we wanted but this ain’t the world championships and my health comes first. I’m feeling and wrestling at my best. Big, strong, and fast! I’m coming for that belt. Believe that.”

We don’t have more information on what may have happened. The 2022 Grand Prix Champion has struggled with all sorts of problems, ranging from knee issues to concussion injuries, which have kept him away from the mat for years. And this setback while competing for his Nation would be so crushing, especially when it takes away your chance to get a medal. Yes, the former Wisconsin athlete was about to wrestle Sina Khalili of Iran for the bronze in the 70Kg weight class when Gomez had to forfeit due to injury.

But before that, the Mexican star had been on a roll, reaching the semi-finals and taking down former world champ Ismail Musukaev of Hungary along the way. Gomez lost to Arman Andreasyan of Armenia in the semis. The score was 6-4, with the 2 wrestlers sharing 5 takedowns. With less than 2 months remaining for the Zagreb World Championships, Austin Gomez is preserving himself. Injuries have repeatedly killed his dreams. But this time, he wants a medal at the Worlds.

And the fans sympathize with his decision. The ones following his career know how difficult the journey has been for the All-American. So, it’s nothing but encouragement from the wrestling fans for the spirited fighter.

The fans are backing the Iowa State alum all the way

Positive energy can be infectious. We just don’t know if Austin Gomez is feeding off the fans or the fans are being inspired by his unrelenting perseverance. An NCAA journey with Iowa State, which was supposed to launch the next big star from Mexico, was hit by a concussion setback way back in the 2017-18 season. Then, he sat out the entire 2019-20 season with another concussion problem.

The injury-ravaged Cyclone’s stint was so crushing that Austin Gomez retired from wrestling in 2020. Then, he came back and won again. And he got injured back. But fate hasn’t been able to keep him down. He is a fighter at heart. And the fans know that. So, this fan has only one message for him: “Keep up the Grind, Your looking great man!!!”

And another fan mentioned the same thing: “You been looking FANTASTIC!” We think they were talking about his form on the mat. En route to the semis, Gomez had secured two 10-0 technical fall wins. And the 2022 Big Ten Champion himself has been upbeat about his performance and chances in Zagreb. A pragmatic decision, no doubt, to pull out of the Bronze medal match at the Ranking Series, but one fan totally supports the judgment call. “Eyes on the prize, keep that horsepower saved up for when it matters, stud,” read the tweet.

Basically, Austin Gomez, go do your thing. We believe in you as the prevalent sentiment from the fans. Like this fan who seems to be Team Austin Gomez. The tweet went, “¡VIVA AUSTIN!”, a message all his well-wishers have at heart, who are earnestly rooting for him. The former Cyclones wrestler has been fighting a bad hand dealt by destiny for a long time.

As if concussion injuries are not enough to end careers, Gomez has had to deal with multiple knee injuries. It started in his Iowa State days and it still persists. In fact, it almost took away his Paris Olympics dream. Competing in the Pan American Olympic Qualifier in March 2025, his knee bent awkwardly during the quarterfinal bout with Nick Lee. And Gomez was trailing 8-12 at that point, with 1:31 minutes left on the clock.

But guess what? Austin Gomez made a miracle happen. 14 points on the trot, 22-12 final score, and Gomez was in the semis. That day only, with a knee issue, he conquered Lachlan McNeill of North Carolina. The Mexican was going to Paris. He has made it a habit to pull a rabbit out of the hat every now and then. There’s something magical about him.

Reacting to the Budapest injury update, one fan mentioned, “You didn’t even mention your newfound arm sleeve, Aura.” Nothing mystical about it, though. Gomez needs all the injury protection he can get to have a long career in the sport he is so passionate about. Hopefully, it all works out as he has planned.