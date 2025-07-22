Hulk Hogan And Eric Bischoff Promise UFC-WWE Level For Real American Freestyle Wrestling Event

You know how the story goes. Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff are together. It means something is about to go down. Well, they are, as Hogan said, about to “slice and dice” the pro wrestling industry. This is going to get them remembered forever. Ever since the two got together in their promo video, they have been the talk of the town. And their revolution goes by the name Real American Freestyle.

About a month away from the inaugural event of the Real American Freestyle (RAF) Wrestling League, which brings wrestlers together in a never-before-seen, unscripted pro wrestling event. Two WCW legends are spearheading one of the most ambitious undertakings ever. And what is it going to look like – is what everyone’s asking. Well, there is a clear answer if you ask Eric Bischoff. So, let’s get into it.

The former WCW Vice President appeared on Fox and Friends on July 21 along with two of RAF’s signees, Real Woods and Lance Palmer. The exciting news that has been revealed is that the RAF has landed Fox Nation as the exclusive broadcasting partner. This is a huge deal because Fox is the most-watched cable network, and a lot of eyes will be on the August 30 event. And in the little snippet of the morning show shared by Saturday Night Lights on X, Bischoff assured it is going to be WWE-UFC level in terms of spectacle.

The question from one of the hosts was how the RAF was going to mesh the dramatic flair and value of a made-up narrative with the very real wrestling bouts that leave very little scope for fabrication for the sake of upping the entertainment factor. Well, as Real Woods said, the wrestling will be as real as it gets. But there are elements of WWE or UFC that will make the event better. “If you look at WWE, the way they use music, the production values, for example, we’re going to incorporate a lot of that,” Bischoff said on the show.

And he added, “So you’re going to have the production value of a WWE, for example, or even a UFC single matches.” The whole idea of the RAF, as Hulk Hogan said in an earlier interview, was to provide a platform to a sport that has been underserved. They are giving collegiate level wrestlers a pro career. And for the fans and the viewers, it’s all about entertainment. WWE has that, UFC has that, and RAF promises that too.

In fact, the Chief Operating Officer, Izzy Martinez, had earlier made it clear in a press statement when announcing the first match cards. “We’ve got the best wrestlers, the best promoters, the best storytellers, the best production, and the best team, and we’re going to give audiences the thrill of a lifetime on August 30 with RAF01.”

But that’s not the only element that promises RAF to be a game-changer. If anything, the lead team has been adding elements to incentivize more popularity.

Hulk Hogan’s vision includes the best of both worlds

The RAF has Real American Beer co-founder and renowned entrepreneur Chad Bronstein as one of its members. While the sporting element of real wrestling bouts remains untouched, they are doing everything around it to make it a thrilling spectacle. This includes handsome compensation and monetary benefits for the wrestlers, much higher than the NCAA. So, no wonder big collegiate names like Zahid Valencia, Wyatt Hendrickson, and Kennedy Blades have joined the initiative.

Eric Bischoff further clarified in an earlier Fox News interview, “There’s going to be incentives, too, much like you see in a UFC. So incentives that are different to collegiate rules or Olympic rules that will incentivize some of the more dramatic kind of takedowns and tosses.” UFC even has provisions for bonus pay for being part of the best fight of the night and the like.

While this encourages more risk-taking and pushing the limits for a higher payday, it also means the fans and the viewers get their money’s worth. And this is a private wrestling event, for which Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff have raised a lot of money from various corporations. It’s a dream where the fans get top-of-the-class real, unscripted entertainment. And the wrestlers get a pro career in a sport that they have been involved in since they were kids.

It seems the WCW duo of mayhem is here to save pro wrestling.