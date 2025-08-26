Hulk Hogan Event Free for American Veterans and Military Through This Fox News Feature

We don’t want to jinx it, but the Real American Freestyle (RAF) Wrestling League is coming together so nicely. It’s sad that Hulk Hogan won’t be there to see the pro wrestling revolution take off in Cleveland. But it’s his legacy that is being etched in stone with every successful decision that the RAF partners make. And he would have been delighted to hear about the latest move that is sure to bring more eyes to the event.

The breaking news was shared by Bloodround Wrestling on its X account on August 25. The message is simple: “Fox Nation does a free year for military and veterans.” And the podcast owner even shared the procedure to apply for the free subscription: “I uploaded my DD214 and it was easy.” And in one stroke, RAF is making its content available to the defenders of the nation, past and present, absolutely free of cost.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the wrestling league announced a major tie-up with Fox Nation for the exclusive broadcast rights. This deal was a statement move for a demographic that is still looking at the event with skepticism. What Hulk Hogan and co. are doing is shaking up the wrestling landscape. It won’t be easy. It’s never been done. But it helps that the nation’s most popular cable network is endorsing the event.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For $7.99 monthly price, Fox Nation is bringing the likes of Bo Nickal, Wyatt Hendrickson, Kennedy Blades, Sarah Hildebrandt, and many other NCAA Champions to the living rooms of the entire country. Well, the army men aren’t even liable to pay that $7.99! They can just enter the details of their official U.S. military discharge paper (Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty). And they are good to go.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This ensures credible viewership for the events as the RAF tries to build confidence and a reputation for what they have to offer. Once you see what they have in store, and with a word of mouth and social media doing their thing, capturing the masses’ attention won’t be that hard. Especially because the vision is ironclad.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Hulk Hogan’s dream is almost a reality as massive match cards line up

10 match cards have been declared for the August 30 event, which will take place at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. Bo Nickal vs Jacob Cardenas, Wyatt Hendrickson vs Mostafa Aly Elsayed Gabr Elders, Blades vs Alejandra Rivera, Evan Wick vs Jason Nolf, Kyle Dake vs Dean Hamiti. Isn’t this everything a wrestling fan wanted?

You know these wrestlers will bring only their best to the mat. But they needed someone to give them a platform. And that’s what Team Hogan has done. “Athletes who give everything to the sport have not had an opportunity to pursue professional careers. Real American Freestyle was built to change that–to provide a platform for the best wrestlers in the world.” It’s literally from their official website.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hulk Hogan launched this with only one objective – so that the likes of Kyle Dake, Kyle Snyder, Aaron Brooks, and other wrestlers won’t have to transition to MMA to stay relevant. For that, the RAF management has even promised production values similar to that of UFC and WWE. There will be UFC-style incentives, making it much more fun than collegiate wrestling.

All we can say is, this is an opportunity. The wrestling community has been crying out for something like this. Let’s give it a wholehearted chance.