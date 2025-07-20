Hulk Hogan Forced To Leave Penn State Legend Aaron Brooks Out Of Wrestling Event

Cleveland is where the wrestling revolution is set to take place. And to see it through will be one of America’s most influential wrestling legends of all time. Real American Freestyle Wrestling will redefine the legacy of Hulk Hogan. It will be his way of giving something back to the sport that made him an icon. However, that landmark journey begins without a prominent Penn State name.

As per Penn State alum and WKPS The Lion 90.7fm reporter Evan Smith, 4-time NCAA Champion Aaron Brooks won’t be competing in the inaugural event of the Real American Freestyle (RAF) Wrestling on August 30. The update dropped on X on July 20, which read, “As expected, it looks like Aaron Brooks’ match is off of the Real American Freestyle card in Cleveland”.

For the Penn State fans, however, there is still something, as the rest of the tweet mentioned. “Penn State wrestling fans can still take interest in the show as Bo Nickal will return to the mat on August 30th”. Bo Nickals signed up for the mega event just a few weeks ago. The news became official on July 7. The wrestler-turned-MMA fighter is set to go up against Jacob Cardenas in the 205 lbs weight class.

But why was the Aaron Brooks match dropped? The 2024 Olympic bronze medalist is one of the hottest names to join this historic initiative from Hulk Hogan. And the Penn State superstar was also one of the first names to come on board. Along with Kyle Snyder and Kyle Dake, he signed for the Real American Freestyle wrestling league way back in early May, when it was just launched.

However, since then, Penn State has been embroiled in a series of controversies. And one of them involves Aaron Brooks. The 2024 NCAA Champion failed a drug test conducted by USADA, as per Pat Mineo of The Wrestling Room. He dropped the huge update on X on June 28. “BREAKING: NLWC’s Olympic Bronze Medalist Aaron Brooks has failed a USADA test for a recently banned substance and is allegedly facing a 1-2 year suspension.”

The developments also saw Brooks himself make a statement in which he seemed to have admitted to the allegations. Although he also made it clear that the banned substance got into his system by accident. His father, John Brooks, also spoke about the incident. The substance had come from a supplement the wrestler bought to treat his respiratory infection. The final verdict is still not out. But there is a possibility the NCAA Champ will face some time on suspension.

It’s a setback, obviously, for the Penn State wrestler, especially when you consider the groundbreaking RAF was launched to showcase powerhouse medalists like him.

The wrestling revolution that Hulk Hogan and co. wants to bring

As of now, the Cleveland event has 7 matchups lined up. These high-voltage clashes bring multiple-time NCAA Champs like Yianni Diakomihalis and Bo Nickal to the mat. Along with them is Real Woods, the 2025 Final X Champ. He has a match card on August 30 against Darrion Caldwell, the 2009 NCAA Champion. The RAF is still in its early stages, but the prominent names they have landed show the confidence everyone has in the vision.

Along with Hogan, who is the League’s commissioner, another wrestling hotshot, Eric Bischoff, is part of the initiative. The former WWE man is the Chief Media Officer of this whole enterprise. And Izzy Martinez takes the responsibility of the Chief Operating Officer. “We set out to make history with Real American Freestyle,” said the RAF COO in the press release, which announced the first match cards for the event.

His point is simple: “We’ve got the best wrestlers, the best promoters, the best storytellers, the best production, and the best team, and we’re going to give audiences the thrill of a lifetime on August 30 with RAF01.” Part of the roster is David Carr and Trent Hidlay. Then there are the Cowboys Champs, Zahid Valencia and Wyatt Hendrickson. These are serious names. And when you add that this is the first unscripted pro wrestling event, you understand what an ambitious challenge Hogan’s team is taking.

When Aaron Brooks, Kyle Dake, and Kyle Snyder were signed up, Hulk Hogan shared what the vision was. “David, Kyle, Aaron, Trent, and Kyle represent the best of the best, and that’s who we’re targeting for Real American Freestyle,” Hogan said, as per AP News on May 8. “Our goal is to give these athletes an opportunity to continue their careers, create a platform for greatness, and inspire a legacy that lasts.”

So far, they are going forward with 7 matches in the inaugural event. But expect more headline news to come out of the RAF. The Hulkamania in the freestyle wrestling circle is just starting!