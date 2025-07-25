brand-logo
Hulk Hogan Made an Urgent Call to America for Wrestling Weeks Before Shocking Death at 71

BySagnik Bagchi

Jul 24, 2025 | 10:35 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

On Thursday afternoon, Clearwater Police Major Nate Burnside cleared up the murky details behind what actually happened that morning. Burnside explained that the Clearwater Fire & Rescue, alongside the Police Department, responded to a medical emergency call at 10:00 am. While they transported the wrestling icon to Morton Plant Hospital, Terry Bollea, aka Hulk Hogan, “died at 11:17 a.m.”

While murmurs of Hogan’s declining health were making rounds for a while, his sudden passing shocked wrestling fans. Yet, in the wake of the WWE icon’s death, a clip from one of his final public appearances surfaced, showing that the man who immortalized his legacy with ‘Hulkamania’ loved the sport till his dying day. Just weeks before his passing, the 71-year-old had called on athletes for a special event.

You see, while Hulk Hogan had spent his legendary career in the entertainment side of wrestling, for his latest venture, the WWE veteran stepped into the world of freestyle wrestling. “We’re giving these amateur wrestlers, the NCAA champions and gold medalists… an opportunity to continue on with their dream. We can pay these athletes, you know?” Hogan told reporter Adam Glyn in May.

article-image

via Imago

This story is developing…

