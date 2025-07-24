Hulk Hogan Made Peace With Son Nick Weeks Before Passing Away at 71

Hulk Hogan sadly passed away on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71 due to a cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida. Clearwater police and paramedics reported that he was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. However, he and his son Nick have had a rocky relationship for quite some time, with their public disagreements and a strained connection often unfolding in the spotlight of reality TV.

Nick’s legal issues and unexpected personal choices highlighted on shows like Hogan Knows Best really put a strain on their once close connection. Nick faced some tough times, like a car accident in 2007 that really hurt him and a series of charges.

These challenges created a big gap between him and his father that felt impossible to bridge. So, about five weeks ago, everything changed when Nick hopped on Instagram to share a really heartfelt update just before Father’s Day.

“Had a great Father’s Day with the goat! Happy Father’s Day to all the awesome dads!” he wrote, and you could really feel the respect, love, and admiration in his words—like a warm breeze melting away the ice that had been hanging over their relationship for so long. That simple, joyful message really changed the vibe between them.

Nick shared some photos of them smiling together, striking a bodybuilding pose, and just enjoying some quality time as father and son, away from the cameras and any drama. It was a peek into a rekindled bond—one that seemed to have created real moments of intimacy and tranquility just weeks before Hogan’s passing at 71 from cardiac arrest.

Ultimately, Hogan’s legacy goes beyond just his big wrestling wins and cultural influence; it also highlights the delicate, human relationships he formed along the way. As fans, family, and friends come together to remember the icon, that heartfelt moment between father and son really shows how powerful forgiveness and understanding can be, along with the love that can rise above even the toughest public struggles.

Devastated by the loss of Hulk Hogan

WWE confirmed the loss of the beloved icon, Hulk Hogan, praising his role in transforming professional wrestling into a global phenomenon during the 1980s and extending condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Hogan’s legacy is huge! He had six WWE championship reigns and headlined eight out of the first nine WrestleManias. Plus, who could forget that iconic body slam of Andre the Giant back in 1987?

His character, “The Hulkster” really became a big deal, inspiring tons of fans with memorable catchphrases like “Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you?” Outside of the wrestling ring, Hogan connected with fans through movies, TV shows, and the reality series Hogan Knows Best, really making his mark in pop culture.

Even though Hogan’s life had its fair share of controversies, his larger-than-life personality and charm were key to why people still find him so appealing. He got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame two times—first in 2005 and then again in 2020 with the nWo. His impact really echoed through generations of wrestlers and fans alike.