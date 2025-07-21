Hulk Hogan To Bring Bo Nickal And Wrestling Stars To 1.5 Million Homes In America With Fox Nations Deal

The nascent Real American Freestyle Wrestling League is set to mark a grand beginning on August 30th. The plan here seems to be to change the wrestling landscape in the US forever—which means League commissioner Hulk Hogan and co. are leaving no stone unturned. Seven thrilling match cards are awaiting in the inaugural event. It would feature Bo Nickal, Real Woods, and Olympic medalists for the mega extravaganza. And now, team Hogan has finalized a big component of the event – the TV rights, and they have scored big.

The Hollywood Reporter’s X update, on July 21, read, “Fox Nation Acquires TV Rights to Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff’s New Wrestling League”. As per the link shared with the tweet, Fox Nation will broadcast the 30th August event, named “RAF01”. Along with that, Hogan will also have their 2nd event covered by the Fox News subscription digital-video platform.

What makes this a big win for the RAF? Well, Fox is right now the most-watched cable network in the US, averaging 1,544,000 viewers per day. To put it in perspective, the 2nd-most viewed cable network is MSNBC with 531,000. The RAF lead partners planned. To launch a groundbreaking wrestling event, and take it to as many people in America as possible. Well, mission accomplished.

After the news became official, Fox Nation president Lauren Petterson had this to say. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Real American Freestyle team as they build a visionary brand that redefines the future of wrestling.” And she added, “Fusing elite athleticism with unmatched entertainment, it’s an honor to be part of the new era of the world’s oldest and most iconic sport.”

As the first unscripted freestyle pro wrestling league, RAF is promising unhinged surprises. “Real American Freestyle is creating something that’s never been done before, and we needed a partner that understood that and could build with us,” Hulk Hogan said, on his part, after the historic deal was made. “Fox Nation is synergistic with our brand; they appreciate the importance of bringing this sport to the masses, and they believe in our goal.”

Fox Nation, a Fox News Channel companion service, is known for its unscripted programming. The monthly subscription cost is $7.99. With big wrestling names signed up by the RAF, they needed to show the right intent in reaching out to the masses. As Eric Bischoff said, “Having the right broadcast partner is critical to putting on a good show for the fans, and we are thrilled to be working with Fox.” The former WCW Vice President has taken the role of Chief Media Officer in the RAF enterprise.

The way we see it, RAF is only claiming win after win. And with the vision that Hogan has promised, we eagerly anticipate the arrival of August 30.

Seven matchups lined up for Hulk Hogan’s dream

The RAF planned to bring 8 match cards for the male wrestlers and 4 for the female counterparts. Well, as of now, seven bouts are official to go at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. In the 205 lbs weight class, Bo Nickal is slated to go up against challenger Jacob Cardenas. Nickal is the Penn State star with 3 NCAA titles, and he jumped at the first chance to be a part of this Pro league.

And that’s exactly what the RAF’s plan is, as per their website. “Athletes who give everything to the sport have not had an opportunity to pursue professional careers. Real American Freestyle was built to change that – to provide a platform for the best wrestlers in the world.” NCAA hotshots like Kyle Dake, Kyle Snyder, David Carr, and Aaron Brooks have signed up for the initiative.

Add to them 2025 NCAA Champions, Zahid Valencia and Wyatt Hendrickson. 2009 NCAA Champion Darrion Caldwell comes back to challenge 2025 Final X Champ, Real Woods. It’s like two generations colliding. And the RAF is making it happen. The women’s match cards are even more high-profile. After all, the 2024 Paris Olympics Gold medalist Sarah Hildebrandt headlines the 120 lbs match card.

Then, there’s 2024 Olympics silver medalist Kennedy Blades, who signed up with the RAF to bolster the ongoing revolution. She features in the 150 lbs class, going up against Alejandra Rivera from Mexico, who will try to score an upset. And with Fox Nation bringing so many eyes to the event, the result becomes a launchpad to greater success. As Hulk Hogan himself said previously while signing up the big names, “Our goal is to allow these athletes to continue their careers, create a platform for greatness, and inspire a legacy that lasts.”

And if things go according to the plan, the RAF is here to stay. “We’ve got the best wrestlers, the best promoters, the best storytellers, the best production, and the best team, and we’re going to give audiences the thrill of a lifetime on August 30 with RAF01,” Chief Operating Officer Izzy Martinez had boldly declared. This ain’t any silent revolution. Hulk Hogan and his team are loudly inviting you to join them in making history.