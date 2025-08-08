Hulk Hogan’s Last Project Finds Voice in UFC Legend Chael Sonnen

On July 24, 2025, the wrestling community was heartbroken as they lost Hulk Hogan, a true legend in sports entertainment, at the age of 71. Hogan’s legacy went well beyond just his time in the ring; he stayed a key player in the industry right up until the end. One of his final projects was Real American Freestyle (RAF), an innovative amateur-style wrestling league he started alongside Eric Bischoff and Chad Bronstein.

RAF was all set to kick off its first event on August 30, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio, bringing together top-notch athleticism and entertainment, with Hogan stepping in as the commissioner. It’s truly devastating that he passed away just weeks before the launch, but the project is still on track, and FOX Nation will air the event as planned. In the wake of Hogan’s passing, the future of Real American Freestyle has taken an intriguing turn.

As reported by WrestlersGrind on Instagram, UFC legend Chael Sonnen will join the league as a commentator and analyst. Sonnen, who once challenged for a UFC title and is known for his sharp trash-talking, has carved out a successful post-fight career as a lively analyst. You can catch him on his popular YouTube channel and frequently in MMA broadcasting.

Bringing him into the RAF really highlights how the league is all about blending the technical aspects of wrestling with the showmanship that Hogan has always been known for in his career. Sonnen’s involvement makes a lot of sense, especially considering his strong background in wrestling.

Before he became famous in MMA, he was a skilled NCAA Division 1 wrestler and even had a short stint training at WCW’s Power Plant back in the late 1990s. His knack for analysis, along with his talent for storytelling, really makes him the perfect fit for RAF’s hybrid approach.

It’s all about professionalizing freestyle wrestling while keeping that theatrical flair that Hogan made so popular. But you know, the wrestling event is going to have some big names showing up for it. And one of them is pretty confident about his appearance at the event.

He’s all set for the Hulk Hogan event

Bo Nickal is making a significant move by teaming up with Hulk Hogan’s Real American Freestyle. For sure, he’s jumping back into the competitive wrestling scene after all the success he’s had with UFC. Nickal made it clear what drives him to return, saying, “I absolutely did not need to come back to wrestling. I chose to. Fighting MMA currently, and I’m at the top of my game. So I can continue to climb up that mountain. This isn’t about nostalgia for me. This was a choice, and it goes back to my roots and my love for the sport.”

Even though he’s killing it in MMA, he’s really eager to get back to that wrestling experience again. “Three-time individual national champion. Dan Hodge trophy winner. U23 world champion. Big Ten Athlete of the Year. But I didn’t accomplish everything that I wanted to accomplish. As far as the trash talk goes, I’ll let my performance speak for itself. There might be a few people out there that maybe don’t believe in me. No matter who I compete against, I’m going to go out there and win and dominate,” the Penn State alum shared.

Nickal knows exactly what he’s about—he’s not returning to the sport for the applause or the nostalgia; he’s got unfinished business to attend to. Hogan’s event is going to be just the right opportunity for him to do his thing.